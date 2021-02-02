Top 5 players by number in FC Dallas history – 45 to 99

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.

And now for the rest of the story, the numbers 45 to 99.

Like the previous post, If I owned FCD, no one would be allowed to wear these numbers.

Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

The title of this post is a bit of a fib, the number 45 has never been worn at FC Dallas on the official roster. Nor has 46 or 47. (Justin Che wasn’t officially rostered in 2020).

Top 5 FCD Number 48s

Rank Name Notes 1 Dario Sala We already talked about Dario a lot at 44, but on arrival at FCD, in 2005, he wore the 48. After playing 1 game post-signing in 2005, Sala was basically the first choice Dallas keeper until 2009. 2007 saw Dario suspended 6 games for his playoff altercation with Hunter Freeman and he missed an additional 6 games due to a knee injury. The #5 keeper in our All-Time FC Dallas club rankings. FCD numbers wearing the 48 over two’ish seasons: 51 starts, 12 shutouts, and a 24-18-8 record. Both the 48 and the 44 Sala wore at Dallas were in honor of specific – but unnamed – people.

The numbers 49 through 65 have never been worn at FC Dallas on the official roster.

Top 5 FCD Number 66s

Rank Name Notes 1 Alain Sutter An early Allocation Player for the Dallas Burn, Sutter was an electric playmaker for Dallas for a little over one season landing at the #2 spot on our Attacking Mids list. He arrived in Dallas in 1997 and started delivering right away. Including playoffs, 24 starts that season with 2 goals and 9 assists. If not for a mystery calamari food poisoning derailing his playoffs, many think Dallas had a legitimate shot at the MLS Cup that year. He was part of the run to the US Open Cup title that same season. In 1998, however, things didn’t go so well. Sutter was injured stepping in a hole in the team’s training field at the Greenhill School in Addison and he never played again. Sutter has 68 caps for Switzerland. Sutter wore 66 in honor of the Great American Road, Route 66.

The numbers 67 to 76 have never been worn at FC Dallas on the official roster.

Top 5 FCD Number 77s

Rank Name Notes 1 Mauro Rosales The owner of a great career with the likes of Newell’s Old Boys, Ajax, and River Plate before spending 6 seasons with Seattle, Chivas USA, and Vancouver. Rosales came to Dallas for one season, but what a season it was… 2016. Mostly playing as a super-sub, Rosales was a massive part of the 2016 Double title-winning campaign including a top performance in the US Open Cup final. Numbers that season in Dallas including playoffs: 25 games, 5 starts, 2 goals, and 4 assists. A remarkable season indeed. Rosales, who often wore 7, chose 77 for the obvious reason.

The numbers 78 to 90 have never been worn in Dallas history on the official roster.

Top 5 FCD Number 91s

Believe it or not, a number that has been worn twice.

Rank Name Notes 1 Zach Loyd Loyd wore the 91 for one game, and one game only. When Bobby Rhine passed away on September 5th, 2011, Loyd – who wore 19 in 2010 and 2011 – changed to the number 91 for the next FC Dallas game on September 10th, 2011, a 2-0 loss at the New England Revolution. After the one game, Loyd changed to 12 to finish out 2011. Then from 2012 to 2016, Loyd wore 17. 2 Andres Escobar Escobar played one season on loan to FC Dallas from Dynamo Kyiv in 2014. A forward from Colombia, Escobar was a solid but not great contributor that one season in Dallas under Schellas Hyndman but wasn’t retained by the club. Dallas numbers including playoffs: 26 games, 19 starts, 2 goals, and 4 assists. Escobar wore 91 for the year of his birth.

The numbers 92 to 98 have never been worn in Dallas history on the official roster.

Unless you count Tex Hooper in the 96.

Top 5 FCD Number 99s

Rank Name Notes 1 Phelipe One of the newest players in Dallas, we’re still learning a lot about this young Brazilian keeper. Phelipe Megiolaro joined FCD on loan from Gremio in 2020 and had his loan extended for 2021. With an injury to Jimmy Maurer, Phelipe played one game for Dallas this season against Minnesota United. He wears the 99 as it’s his birth year.

Up next?

Nothing, That’s it. The series is over.

This is the end.