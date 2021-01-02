Top 5 number 8s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.

It’s time for the number 8. The Magic 8-Ball wasn’t much help.

Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

Top 5 FCD Number 8s

The 8 is the number of the linking mid. The box-to-box patroller of the middle of the park. So much so we call the position an 8.

What’s your list look like?

#8 – All-Time FCD Roster

It’s interesting upon viewing how short the all-time list of players is who wore the number 8s. With consideration, it’s obvious the long run of Oscar Pareja (7 seasons), Bruno Guarda (5 seasons), and Victor Ulloa (4 seasons) in the 8 jersey have eaten up a big chunk of FCD history.

Players tend to hold on to this number.

Bryan Acosta 2019 to Current Victor Ulloa 2015 to 2018 Peter Luccin 2013 to 2014 Bruno Guarda Mid 2008 to 2012 Juan Toja 2007 to Mid 2008 Richard Mulrooney 2006 to 2007 Oscar Pareja 1999 to 2005 Gerell Elliott 1996-1998

Up next?

