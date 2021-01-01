Top 5 number 7s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.

We are now on to the number 7. These next five numbers (7-11) are going to be a bit harder to rank.

Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

Top 5 FCD Number 7s

7 is traditionally an attacking number for wide midfielders or winger – more on the right than the left – or sometimes an off-striker.

Rank Name Notes 1 Carlos Gruezo The #2 holding mid in franchise history, although 7 is an odd number choice for such a player. If he would have stayed he would have become a club legand. 93 games, 93 starts, 3 goals, 7 assists, 55 fouls committed, 25 yellow cards, and a paltry single ejection. 2 Mark Santel A stalwart of the early Burn teams under Dave Dir he too was part of the great Colorado Foxes teams. Santel played a little center back, sweeper, and even wing back, but he’s mostly known as a wide right midfielder. He could even play on the left when needed. An MLS All-Star in 1996 and 1997. 3 Blas Perez Despite wearing the 7 to honor his Dad, Blas was a high-9 striker. He even wore 9 his first season and swapped to the 7. Led FCD in scoring for 3 years and finished with 97 games, 78 starts, 36 goals (3rd most in franchise history), 14 assists, and 5 red cards (tied FCD all-time lead with Leonel Alvarez). 4 Eddie Johnson Johnson finished right behind Perez on our high striker ranking and got an Honorable Mention as an off-striker. Eddie went on to bigger things after leaving FCD, including the USMNT, but did lead the Burn in scoring in 2004 with 12 goals. 5 Abe Thompson The underrated Abe Thompson was a solid squad contributor and off-the-bench threat in Dallas and makes this list ahead of the single-season excellence of Dave van den Bergh and short-timer Milton Rodriguez. Thompson’s FCD numbers including playoffs over a quality 4 seasons: 72 games, 34 starts, 15 goals, and 11 assists.

What’s your list look like?

#7 – All-Time FCD Roster

Jesus Ferreira 2020 to Current Edwin Gyasi End 2019 Carlos Gruezo 2016 to Mid 2019 Blas Perez 2013 to 2015 Fabian Castillo 2012 Daniel Cruz End 2011 Milton Rodriguez 2010 to Mid 2011 Dave van den Bergh 2009 Abe Thompson 2006 to 2008 Eddie Johnson 2001 to 2005 Mark Santel 1996 to 2000

Up next?

The number 8.

I might need my Magic 8-Ball for this one.