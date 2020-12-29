Top 5 number 4s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.
We are now on to the number 4.
Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.
Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!
Top 5 FCD Number 4s
The number 4. A very versatile number that in Dallas has a few left backs excelling while wearing it. 4 works well as a number for a CB, a holding mid, or wide mid as well.
|Rank
|Name
|Notes
|1
|Chris Gbandi
|The second best left back in our 25th season ranks, Gbandi essentially replaced the guy behind him on this list. Gbandi wore his preferred #4 from 2004 to 2007. Including playoffs: 72 games, 69 starts, 2 goals, and 7 assists wearing the 4.
|2
|Paul Broome
|One of the early converted attackers to fullbacks for the club, Broome was the first choice left back for about half of his 5 years in a Burn uniform. 87 games, 64 starts, 2 goals, and 16 assists in Dallas. Excellent crosser, for those that didn’t see him play.
|3
|Andrew Jacobson
|AJ spent a stalwart 4 seasons of his 10 year MLS career in Dallas wearing the 4, unfortunately as the Hyndman era was trending downward. Regular season in Dallas: 98 starts, 85 games, 5 goals, and 7 assists.
|4
|Heath Pearce
|Only one season for Pearce in the 4 jersey, the 2010 MLS Cup run. But what a season it was… right up until the very end where something happened between himself and Schellas Hyndman.
|5
|Diego Sonora
|The number two right back in our All-Time FCD ranking by postion and a stallwart of the early Burn after arriving from Boca Juniors. In 1997 he wore the 4 and was an MLS All-Star but only played 16 games that year or he would have been higher on this list.
What’s your list look like?
#4 – All-Time FCD Roster
|Bressan
|2019 to Current
|Bakary Soumare
|End 2015
|Kyle Bekker
|Early 2015
|Andrew Jacobson
|2011 to 2014
|Heath Pearce
|2010
|Daniel Torres
|2009
|Duilio Davino
|2008
|Chris Gbandi
|2004 to 2007
|Brian Dunseth
|End 2003
|Paul Broome
|1999 to mid 2003
|Diego Sonora
|1997
|Chad Ashton
|1996
Up next?
The number 5. Which is right out.