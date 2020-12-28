Top 5 number 3s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.

We are now on to the number 3. The magic number!

Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

Top 5 FCD Number 3s

The number 3, the defender’s defender. In my mind a center back although the Brits seem to think it should be a left back… but then again they think 6 is a center back. So what do they know?

Rank Name Notes 1 Ugo Ihemelu Five seasons in Dallas before his career was cut short with concussions. A key piece in the all-time franchise-low 28-goals-allowed season of 2010 and the club’s only MLS Cup appearance. 66 regular season starts with 5 goals. 2 Reto Ziegler Three seasons in Dallas in the 3 jersey for one of the best resumes the club has seen in a defender (2 World Cups). Including playoffs 82 games, 79 starts, and 11 goals for Dallas. Departs FCD 3rd on the all-time PK list with 8. 3 Greg Vanney Only one season in the 3 jersey for FCD in his terrific MLS career, 2006. That year he was a ubiquitous starter for Colin Clarke’s wire-to-wire first-place team and an MLS All-Star. 4 Ryan Suarez A firey right back or right center back depending on the system, Suarez was a starter from just about day one for the Burn. 4 goals and 5 assists in his three seasons in Dallas (16 yellow cards and 2 reds!) before being part of the panic 2003 “worst trade in club history” with the Galaxy. 5 Carey Talley A solid contributer to Clarke’s rebuild in Dallas for two seasons in the 3 jersey. 43 regular seaosn games, 33 starts, 4 assists over the 2004 and 2005 seasons.

What’s your list look like?

Shoutout to Ed Puskarich for being an old school, baller, bad-ass… and a good friend.

8 Jun 1996: Ed Puskarich of the Dallas Burn runs down the field with the ball during a game against the San Jose Clash at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. The Burn won the game 4-1.

#3 – All-Time FCD Roster

Reto Ziegler 2018 to 2020 Moises Hernandez 2014 to 2015 Ugo Ihemelu mid 2009 to 2013 Drew Moor Early 2009 Greg Vanney 2006 Carey Talley 2004 to 2005 Ezra Hendrickson mid 2003 Ryan Suarez 2001 to mid 2003 Steve Bernal 2000 Wade Webber 1997 Ed Puskarich 1996

