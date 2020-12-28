Categories FC Dallas

Top 5 number 3s in FC Dallas history

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Top 5 number 3s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.

We are now on to the number 3. The magic number!

Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

Top 5 FCD Number 3s

The number 3, the defender’s defender. In my mind a center back although the Brits seem to think it should be a left back… but then again they think 6 is a center back. So what do they know?

RankNameNotes
1Ugo IhemeluFive seasons in Dallas before his career was cut short with concussions.  A key piece in the all-time franchise-low 28-goals-allowed season of 2010 and the club’s only MLS Cup appearance.  66 regular season starts with 5 goals. 
2Reto ZieglerThree seasons in Dallas in the 3 jersey for one of the best resumes the club has seen in a defender (2 World Cups).  Including playoffs 82 games, 79 starts, and 11 goals for Dallas.  Departs FCD 3rd on the all-time PK list with 8.
3Greg VanneyOnly one season in the 3 jersey for FCD in his terrific MLS career, 2006. That year he was a ubiquitous starter for Colin Clarke’s wire-to-wire first-place team and an MLS All-Star.
4Ryan SuarezA firey right back or right center back depending on the system, Suarez was a starter from just about day one for the Burn.  4 goals and 5 assists in his three seasons in Dallas (16 yellow cards and 2 reds!) before being part of the panic 2003 “worst trade in club history” with the Galaxy.
5Carey TalleyA solid contributer to Clarke’s rebuild in Dallas for two seasons in the 3 jersey.  43 regular seaosn games, 33 starts, 4 assists over the 2004 and 2005 seasons. 

What’s your list look like?

Shoutout to Ed Puskarich for being an old school, baller, bad-ass… and a good friend.

286401-612x612-1
8 Jun 1996: Ed Puskarich of the Dallas Burn runs down the field with the ball during a game against the San Jose Clash at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. The Burn won the game 4-1.

#3 – All-Time FCD Roster

Reto Ziegler2018 to 2020
Moises Hernandez2014 to 2015
Ugo Ihemelumid 2009 to 2013
Drew MoorEarly 2009
Greg Vanney2006
Carey Talley2004 to 2005
Ezra Hendricksonmid 2003
Ryan Suarez2001 to mid 2003
Steve Bernal2000
Wade Webber1997
Ed Puskarich1996

Up next?

The number 4. A very versatile number that in Dallas has quite a few left backs wearing it.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *