Top 5 number 34s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.

And now the 34. This is the highest number worn by at least five players in team history. So perhaps we can call it the last “normal” squad number?

Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

Top 5 FCD Number 34s

Rank Name Notes 1 Ruben Luna The 3rd Homegrown in club history, Luna had an amazing youth career. Named U16 Developmental Academy Player of the Year in 2009 (38 goals in 27 games) and U18 DA Best XI in 2010. Made one appearance with Mexico U20s. Alas, his professional time in Dallas never quite lived up to the promise. Numbers with FCD Including playoffs: 27 games, 4 starts, 2 goals, 1 assist. Played for Atlanta Silverbacks, Inter Playa del Carmen, and Rio Grande Valley FC before hanging up the cleats. 2 Ricardinho Ricardo Alves Pereira was on the books with former FCD partner team Club Athletico Paranaense from 2005 to 2013. A player who arrived at FCD in 2007 at the age of 19 with a fair amount of hype. During his first season – wearing the #34 – Ricardinho played in 7 games with 3 starts and 1 assist (2008 in the no. 10: 7 games, 1 start, and 1 assist). CAP loaned him to four other teams after He left FCD. Since leaving the Curitiba club, he’s played for 10 other teams including Al-Ansar in 2020 at the age of 32. 3 Agustin Jara A defender out of the Club Atlético Colón youth system in Argentina. Jara signed with FCD in 2016 after a trial and made 3 appearances that season. After being waived in August (how ironic), Jara signed with The Strongest in Bolivia and just recently joined Santamarina in Argentina. 4 Nick Walker Walker was drafted in the 3rd Round of the 2014 SuperDraft by Dallas out of Farleigh Dickinson University. He was named the 2013 Northeast Conference Defender of the Year as a senior. Somewhat surprisingly for a 3rd Rounder, Walker made the team but got into just one game that season for a total of 3 minutes. During the 2014 season, he was loaned to Puerto Rico Bayamón. After leaving Dallas, he played briefly for Nykøbing FC and Michigan Bucks. 5 Jordan Cano The 21st Homegrown in club history, Cano signed with FCD in 2018 after four years at SMU. 2017 AAC Defender of the Year, former US U17, and former FCD Academy Captain. He didn’t take the field in 2018 and wasn’t retained by the club after the season. He did play 5 games for the OKC Energy on loan.

What’s your list look like?

#34 – All-Time FCD Roster

Jordan Cano 2018 Agustin Jara 2016 Nicholas Walker 2014 Ruben Luna 2010 to 2012 Ricardinho 2007

Up next?

35 to 44.

It’s starting to get pretty thin.