Top 5 number 31s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.

Things have been trending downward in these rankings as we got into the higher 20s and now 30s… until we hit the 31.

The shocking, talent-rich 31.

Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

Top 5 FCD Number 31s

I mean honestly, this is ridiculous for a number like 31.

Rank Name Notes 1 Maynor Figueroa Figueroa has had a fantastic career and since he is in such amazing physical shape, he’s played until the age of 37 (his contract with Dynamo just expired). Victoria, Olimpia, Wigan Athletic, and Hull City were his stops in his career before coming to Dallas. The #4 Left Back in FCD history – he could also play center back – with 72 games, 67 starts, 4 goals, and 2 assists including playoffs for Los Toros. Figs was a big part of the 2016 Double. He went on to play another 45 games with Dynamo the last two seasons. Figueroa has 163 caps for Honduras. 2 Michel Michel Garbini Pereira is a Brazilian holding mid or left back who joined FCD in 2013 after a career with Atlético Mineiro, Standard Liège, CAP, and Aris. Over three seasons, Michel played 77 games for Dallas including playoffs, with 61 starts, 14 goals, and 17 assists. One of the best free-kick takers in club history to boot. He’s now an assistant coach with North Texas SC. 3 Scott Sealy A T&T International forward with 25 caps, Sealy ended his career with a stop in Dallas. Four seasons with Kansas City and three seasons at San Jose in MLS with stops at Maccabi Tel Aviv and Bnei Sakhnin in 2009 and 2010. His final season came in 2012 with FCD. 16 games, 8 starts, and 2 goals for Dallas in the 31 jersey. 4 Dante Sealy Dante, who is indeed Scott’s son before you ask, is a US U16, U17, and U20 from the FCD Academy but is also T&T eligible. A right wing, Dante signed FCD’s 25th Homegrown contract in 2019 making him the second-youngest signing in club history. In 2020, he made his MLS debut and has appeared in 5 games for a total of 49 minutes. Dante has often worn the 7 in his Academy career – which was taken with FCD when he arrived – and he obviously chose the 31 because of his father. 5 Jamie Watson A local born striker who was a US U17 and UNC Tarheel, Watson played just one season for Dallas in 2008 seeing action in just one game. But over three seasons prior he had taken the field 38 times for Real Sale Lake with 6 starts 2 goals, and 1 assist. After leaving Dallas Jamie played for the Charleston Battery, Wilmington Hammerheads, Austin Aztex, Orlando CIty, and Minnesota United (USL). He now does TV work for Nashville SC.

Jason Yeisley, who played 5 times as a sub for FCD, loses out to Watson on a razor-thin margin because of Jamie’s larger MLS numbers and US Youth caps. Yeisley went on to play 121 games for Pitt and Richmond in USL with 26 goals.

What’s your list look like?

#31 – All-Time FCD Roster

Dante Sealy 2020 to Current Maynor Figueroa 2016 to 2018 Michel 2013 to 2015 Scott Sealy 2012 Jason Yeisley 2010 Jamie Watson 2008 Sandi Gbandi 2007

Up next?

32.

Where things are more like you would expect.