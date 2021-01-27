Top 5 number 30s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.

The 30. With FC Dallas, the 30 has only been used for goalkeepers, mostly 3rd keepers. And I hope it stays that way.

Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

Top 5 FCD Number 30s

If it were up to me, this would be the highest number the club ever gave out unless some emergency roster move required another number.

Ranks Name Notes 1 Ray Burse Jr Drafted in 2006 out of Ohio State bt FCD Coach Colin Clarke, Burse played 25 games with 24 starts over 4 seasons in Dallas, the bulk of his play coming in 2009. While he never really elevated to the full-time #1 keeper job, Burse was a solid netminder during his stint with FCD. Burse played for the Portland Timbers on loan, then after leaving Dallas sign with the Columbus Crew short term before joining the PR Islanders and Carolina Railhawks in the USL the latter two playing for Colin Clarke. 2 Kyle Zobeck “The GOATbeck” had two stints at FC Dallas and has worn the 30 both times. First for one season in 2013 after being drafted only to rejoin the team in 2018 after four seasons with the New York Cosmos. Zobeck’s only PT came in 2020 when he made three starts after coming on as a sub for Jimmy Maurer in a game. But Zobeck has been solid in those games. He also notably helped North Texas SC win the 1029 USL-1 Title when he arguably should have been the Final MVP. 3 Garth Lagerwey Many people may not know that the Seattle Sounders General Manager and President of Soccer Garth Lagerwey was a goalkeeper for the Dallas Burn in 1997 and 1998. Wearing the 30 jersey, Lagerwey was a backup to Mark Dodd. Garth played 10 games making 9 starts over those two seasons before being waived following the 1998 season. Lagerwey was with the KC Wizards in 1996 and played two seasons for the Miami Fusion after leaving Dallas. 4 Chris Seitz Seitz mostly wore the 18 in Dallas, but in 2011 when he first came to Frisco he got the number 30. While Seitz has had a tremendous career – including 7 seasons with FCD – he only played 1 game in the 30 jersey that first season. 5 Greg Sutton One of four keepers to rotate through Dallas as a 3rd keeper in 2002, Sutton had the biggest career of the four even though he didn’t play for the Burn in the 30 kit. MLS Career: 53 games, 50 starts, with a 14-24-15 record. Stints with Chicago Fire, MetroStars, Toronto FC, NYRB, and Montreal. His only first choice season game with Toronto in 2008 with 24 starts. Those career numbers beat out Scott Vallow for the last spot on this list.

#30 – All-Time FCD Roster

The no. 30 has exclusively been a backup keeper number for FC Dallas. To our knowledge it’s never been worn in Dallas by anyone but goalkeepers.

In 2002, four different 3rd keepers from the MLS Pool rotated through the 30 jersey.

Kyle Zobeck 2013, 2018 to Current Ryan Herman 2016 Chris Seitz 2011 Ray Burse Jr. 2006 to 2009 Chris Gomez 2005 Scott Vallow 2002 Greg Sutton 2002 Josh Lynk 2002 Bryheem Hancock 2002 Garth Lagerwey 1997 to 1998 Marcus Roy 1997

Up next?

31.

Which has been worn more than you might expect.