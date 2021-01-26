Top 5 number 29s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.

The 29, which just might spark some discussion. A number for a higher striker because it’s 9+20 two great high striker numbers.

Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

Top 5 FCD Number 29s

Let me take the time to remind everyone that it matters what the player did wearing the number in question.

Rank Names Notes 1 Franco Jara While I’ve been quite critical of Franco Jara’s play and worry about his future production, he did lead FC Dallas in scoring in 2020 wearing the 29 jersey. 7 goals in just 18 games with 16 starts… that’s almost a goal every two starts. I’ve seen worse. Much, much worse. When you’re talking about a jersey as low down the roster as 29, that kind of production gets you to the top of the list. 2 Alejandro Zendejas Zendejas is a Former US U17 and U20 . Alex was signed from the FCD Academy with the 13th Homegrown deal in club history. In his rookie year of 2015, Alex played in 8 games making 2 starts before becoming one of the earliest HG sales in club history when he was transferred to Chivas for $500k in June of his 2nd season. After a couple of loan stints, Alex joined Necaxa on a free transfer. He was recently named to the Mexico U23s. 3 Bryan Reynolds Reynolds wore 29 right up until 2020 when he was forced to change numbers because Franco Jara had the number 29 written into his contract. During the first three years of his career (wearing the 29), Reynolds was mostly a bench player and didn’t see any minutes at all until 2019 when he got into 10 games with 1 start and 1 assist. 2020, in the 14 jersey, Reynolds broke out and is being sold for millions. 4 Eric Hassli Acquired from Toronto FC for a 2nd round pick, Hassli played in just 15 games with 4 starts for FCD in 2013 with no goals and just 1 assist to show for it. Dallas was the last MLS stop in Hassli’s career but he did play two seasons for the San Antonio Scorpions in the USL after leaving FCD. 5 Carlos Ruiz Ruiz is an MLS legend and he landed at #1 in our all-time High Striker list. He was also our #1 Villian. But all that came wearing the 20. In 2016 – basically old and past it – Ruiz returned to Dallas and wore the 29 jersey and played in just one game… the Oct 16th game against Seattle Sounders. Ruiz’s goal that day – in what proved to be the final game of his career – won the game for FCD. After the Dallas victory, FCD controlled their own fate in the race for the Supporters Shield bringing it home with a tie in their last game. One game, as good as it was, isn’t enough to get a player high on this list.

Before you ask about Moises Hernandez, 2011 to 2012 in the 29 jersey he had zero games played. Marios “El Gato” Torres is also a great story but he too didn’t play in any MLS games.

What’s your list look like?

#29 – All-Time FCD Roster

Franco Jara 2020 to Current Bryan Reynolds 2017 to 2019 Carlos Ruiz 2016 Alex Zendejas 2015 to 2016 Eric Hassli 2013 Moises Hernandez 2011 to 2012 Spenser Wadsworth 2008 Scott Jones 2007 Mario Torres 2005 to 2006

Up next?

30.

For FC Dallas that means keepers only.