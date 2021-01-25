Top 5 number 28s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.

Time to talk about the 28, which is starting to get into weird territory.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

Top 5 FCD Number 28s

The dude at the top almost single-handedly redeems this number.

Rank Name Notes 1 Victor Ulloa The second Homegrown in Dallas history, Vic has an amazing story. Under Schellas Hyndman, Ulloa only played in one game. That game came in his rookie year when he saw 9 minutes on the field. He never played again and was waived following the 2013 season. But once Hyndman resigned and Oscar Pareja was hired, Victor was invited to spring camp, won a spot on the roster, then won a spot in the lineup. He played 28 games with 26 starts that year as the first choice holding mid in a double pivot midfield notching a single assist. Ulloa swapped to the number 8 for 2015 – to honor his coach and mentor – and the rest, as they say, is history. 2 Chase Wileman A Former US U17 residency player, SMU’s Captain was drafted by FCD in 2007 and played a grand total of 47 minutes in 2 regular-season games for FCD. In 2008, however, he was named Reserve Team MVP. He also saw some Cup action for FCD. After two seasons in Dallas, he joined the Des Moines Menace for one year before moving into coaching and he’s now the Associate Head Coach at Kentucky. 3 Colin Bonner Bonner made one start during his lone season in Dallas, 2016, and was apparently subbed off after 27 minutes. He did play in 15 games with the OKC Energy on loan that year and was involved in the 2016 US Open Cup Championship scoring the winning PK against the team he was loaned to. Bonner comes in third on this list pretty much for his awesome Instagram handle at the 2016 MLS SuperDraft: RagingBonner 4 Nkosi Burgess While he has yet to play for FC Dallas in this time of Covid craziness, Burgess showed a lot of upside and potential in his 6 starts for North Texas SC. This ranking is mostly about his future although I won’t be surprised if he moves to the 17 jersey this winter as it’s the number he wore at both Seattle U and UConn. 5 Adonijah Reid Reid was one of the first Canadian Generation adidas signings and was chosen in 2017 by FCD mostly because of that roster protection. Over two seasons he didn’t play for FCD as he spent most of the time on loan to Ottawa Fury. After Dallas let him go following the 2018 season, Reid joined La Havre II and now plays for Miami FC.

#28 – All-Time FCD Roster

Nkosi Burgess 2020 to Current Adonijah Reid 2017 to 2018 Colin Bonner 2016 Victor Ulloa 2010 to 2014 Chase Wileman End 2007 to 2008 Tommy Krizanovic Early 2007 Miguel Guante 2006 Alex Woods 2005

