Top 5 number 24s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.

Time for the 24, the first number past the classic 23 man squad.

Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

Top 5 FCD Number 24s

The 24 has a surprising amount of depth and talent for such a high number.

Rank Name Notes 1 Matt Hedges I’ll try and keep this short as a blub on how good Hedges is could fill up several pages. #4 on our franchise Best Player chart, #1 Center Back, and his 2016 Season was an Honorable Mention for Best Single Season. 2016 MLS Defender of the Year and Best XI, 4-Time FCD DOY, 3-Time MLS All-Star. The franchise leader in Games (262), Starts (254), and Minutes (22,386). Throw in another 12 playoff games, if you like. An overall 17 total goals – that’s amazing for a center back – and 4 assists. 2 Brad Davis Brad Davis spent two years of his fantastic MLS career in Dallas and landed at #3 in our Left Mid/Wing rank. During the first of which, 2003, he wore the 24. Yes, the Season of the Southlake Debacle. Not that Davis was at fault as his play was excellent, particularly so since it was only his second season in MLS. 26 games that season with 21 starts, 6 goals, and 5 assists. 3 Eric Alexander Alexander wore the 24 for his first two seasons in MLS with Dallas. Honorable Mention in our Linking Mid ranks. His run was good enough for the club to protect him over Dax McCarty in the 2010 MLS Expansion Draft (a topic we’ve visited a lot). Numbers in those first two seasons including playoffs: 41 games, 28 starts, 2 goals, and 3 assists. 4 Eric Avila An Honorable Mention in our Impact Sub rankings, Avila wore the 24 for his pretty solid rookie year of 2008. 14 games, 3 starts, and 2 assists is a solid showing for Schellas Hyndman’s favorite replace-a-defensive-minded-mid-with-an-attacking-mid sub. 5 Joey Martinez A combo indoor/outdoor player in 1995-1996, Dave Dir selected Martinez in the 1997 Supplemental Draft. A defender, Martinez made 19 starts for FCD in 1997 before playing for the Miami Fusion – after being selected in the expansion draft – and the San Jose Clash.

What’s your list look like?

#24 – All-Time FCD Roster

Matt Hedges 2012 to Current Eric Alexander 2010 to Mid 2011 Heath Pearce 2009 Eric Avila 2008 Sebastian Botero 2007 Justin Moore 2006 Brad Davis 2003 Percy Olivares 2002 Justin Evans 2001 Angel Rivillo 2000 Andrew Parrish 1999 Scott Vallow 1998 Joey Martinez 1997

Up next?

25.

Which is starting to get into the weird zone of numbers frequently being worn by players who don’t see a ton of time on the pitch.