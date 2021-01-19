Top 5 number 23s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.

We’re up to the 23. The Beckham. Even though you should wear the 7 if you want to be like Beckham.

Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

Top 5 FCD Number 23s

The final squad number of the traditional 23 man World Cup rosters.

Rank Name Notes 1 Kellyn Acosta For a long time, Acosta was the face of the FC Dallas Homegrown program and one of the best players it had produced. During his time as a linking-8 for the club, he climbed his way in the US Men’s National Team and was voted the 3rd Best Linking Mid in club history by our panel. Numbers in Dallas wearing the 23 including playoffs: 123 games, 96 starts, 9 goals, and 12 assists. A fantastic player at his peak and without question the top #23 for the club. His time in Dallas ended when he requested a trade to make a fresh start. 2 Sergi Daniv A promising young Ukrainian wide mid out of Wake Forest, Daniv was off to a solid career start in Dallas before he was traded to Chicago. A conventional wide mid with a get-to-the-end-and-cross game combined with an occasional cut inside. In two seasons with the Burn including playoffs, Daniv played in 37 games with 32 starts and 6 assists. 3 Blake Wagner Wagner wore the 23 for the first three years of his career then swapped to the 19 after Bobby Rhine retired for what ended up being his (Wagner’s) final season in Dallas. Primarily a left back who could also play holding mid, Wagner was a US U17, U20, and U23. He signed with MLS following the 2005 U17 World Cup and was drafted by FCD in 2006. Numbers wearing 23 in Dallas: 25 games and 24 starts; the bulk of which came in 2008, his one season as the first choice left back. 4 Thomas Roberts Roberts has only been on the FC Dallas Roster officially for two seasons and all his MLS playing time came in 2019 when he started 3 out of the 6 games he played. Those 3 starts and his potential sees him just barely edge out the 5th player on this list. 5 Andrew Wiedeman A forward out of Cal, Wiedeman was drafted by Dallas in 2010 but did not play in the MLS Cup run of that year. Over the following two seasons, he played in 8 games with 1 start for a grand total of 172 Minutes. In mid-2012 he was traded to Toronto FC for Julian de Guzman, which might be his biggest achievement for FC Dallas.

#23 – All-Time FCD Roster

Thomas Roberts 2019 to Current Kellyn Acosta 2013 to 2018 Andrew Wiedeman 2010 to Mid 2012 Blake Wagner 2006 to 2008 Ty Maurin 2004 to 2005 Scott Vallow 2002 Sergi Daniv 1999 to 2000 Jimmy Glenn 1996 Rene Ortiz 1996

24.

Which is a number with a shocking depth of talent, given it’s such a high squad number.