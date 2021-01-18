Top 5 number 22s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.

Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

Top 5 FCD Number 22s

The Lalas. Sometimes sought after by right sided defenders because of the 2.

The number 22 is often a backup keeper number in Dallas. In 2001 it was handed out to multiple MLS pool keepers.

Rank Name Notes 1 Matt Jordan Jordan – our #4 Goalkeeper in club history – wore the 22 in this first two seasons in the league, 1998 and 1999. 1998 saw him play just 1 game but in 1999 he became the starter making 29 starts supplanting Mark Dodd. His 357-minute shutout streak from the end of 1998 into 1999 is the 4th longest at FCD. He’s tied for 2nd in franchise history for most saves in a game with 11 against DC United on September 4 of 1999. His 77.3% save percentage in ’99 is 2nd best in club history. Most of his play in Dallas came in the 1 jersey and Jordan remains the franchise leader in goalkeeper games with 114, minutes with 10,358, wins with 52, and losses with 46. He’s 2nd in shutouts with 30 and saves with 458. 2 Daniel Peinado Peinado was brought in for the 1997 season as Leonel Alvarez’s replacement and while he had a terrific season by almost any measure, he was no Leo. ’97 ended up being Peinado’s final in his career with 25 games, 22 starts, 2 goals, and 4 assists. There’s a funny lost-in-translation story about his acquisition, Dallas was looking for a defensive mid and landed Peinado who was a midfielder who played defense. So even though he was more of an 8 than a 6, he did well enough that one season to get votes at both positions in our all-time rankings. 3 Philip Salyer Nominally a left back, Salyer played right back for FCD as well. Over 3 seasons he saw action in 27 games with 23 starts. 2004 was his best year when he started the season as the club’s right back but lost out to Carey Talley later in the year. 4 Stehpen Keel Keel had a nine-year MLS career mostly as a reserve defender including three seasons in Dallas. Over those three seasons, Keel played in 24 games with 19 starts, 1 goal, and 1 assist. 5 Carlos Rodriguez Rodriguez joined FCD from Tauro FC after facing them in the Champions League. Mostly a left sided defender, C-Rod spent just one season in Dallas playing 24 games with 12 starts and 1 goal before moving to Chepo FC in Panama.

Ema Twumasi might make some noise on this list soon.

What’s your list look like?

#22 – All-Time FCD Roster

Ema Twumasi 2018 to Current Reggie Cannon 2017 Carlos Lizarazo 2016 Stephen Keel 2013 to 2015 Carlos Rodriguez 2012 Josh Lambo 2008 to 2011 Michael Dello-Russo 2006 to 2007 Winston Marshall End 2005 Philip Salyer 2003 to Mid 2005 D.J. Countess 2002 Chris Snitko 2001 Alex Deegan 2001 Matt Jordan 1998 to 1999 Daniel Peinado 1997

Up next?

23.

The Beckham. Even though you should wear the 7 if you want to be like Beckham.