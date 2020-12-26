Top 5 number 1s in FC Dallas history

The 25th season of FC Dallas just ended and thanks to Covid-19 the season-long league and club celebration was put on hold. As part of the celebration – and to be fair, out of a need for something to write about during the shutdown – we ran a series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history.

Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner.

Now it’s the offseason and it seems like a good time to re-visit the concept.

So without further ado, I’m kicking off my top 5 players at each number series with the no. 1. The big Kahunas of goalkeepers.

Now, 1s are always keepers and I suppose you could just read our 25th Season Top 5 Goalkeepers list… but not all keepers are 1s.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

Actually, I lied, I need to start with the number 0. There has been one number 0 in club history. Technically 00 if you want to be accurate.

Top 5 FCD Number 0s or 00s

Rank Name Notes 1 Jeff Cassar The only 00 in club history so he wins the list. 33 games, 30 starts, 1.78 GAA, 6 shutouts, and an 8-15-6 record.

The man, the myth, the legend that is Jeff Cassar.

Top 5 FCD Number 1s

Rank Name Notes 1 Mark Dodd 1996 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and MLS Best XI, the only keep in team history to win either award. 2 Kevin Hartman 2010 MLS Cup run Keeper led MLS in GAA (0.60). Holds the single-season franchise shutout record (2011 – 13 shutouts). 3 Jesse Gonzalez The franchise leader in career shutouts with 31. Arguably the best pure shot-stopper in club history. 4 Matt Jordan Leads the franchise in most games played by a goalkeeper. Named a 1999 MLS All-Star while setting a new league shutout record that year. 5 Scott Garlick 2005 MLS All-Star in his one full season in Dallas.

What’s your list look like?

Here’s the All-Time FC Dallas Numeric Roster if you want to play along.

Up next? Why the number 2, obviously.

#1 – All-Time Roster

At the suggestion from a long-time reader, I’ll paste in the all-time numeric roster for ease of reference.

Jesse Gonzalez 2016 to mid 2020 Dan Kennedy 2015 Raul Fernandez 2013 to 2014 Kevin Hartman 2010 to 2012 Shaka Hislop 2006 to 2007 Scott Garlick 2004 to 2005 DJ Countess 2003 Matt Jordan 2001 to 2002 Mark Dodd 1996 to 1999