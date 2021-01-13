Top 5 number 17s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.

Time for the 17, a number topped by three massive defenders in club annals.

Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

Top 5 FCD Number 17s

A number occupied by three defensive FC Dallas standouts giving it a large club legacy.

Rank Name Notes 1 Jorge Rodriguez A club legend, “Zarco” was an All-Star level performer at multiple positions during the Dave Dir era. He came in at 8th in out Center Back ranks, 5th at Right Back, landed 2nd in our Utility Player Top 5, and 4th in Most Underrated. He even got Honorable Mention in our All-Time Top 5 Best Players. Zarco took the 1997 US Open Cup Championship winning PK. He was a 3-time Burn Defender of the Year (‘98, ’00, ’01) and 1998 Burn MVP. 2 Simo Valakari Club captain of the excellent Colin Clarke teams – including the wire-to-write first place 2006 side – and our #4 ranked Holding Mid in club history. The quintessential leader on and off the field. 2005 MLS All-Star. 85 games played, 84 starts, 1 goal, and 6 assists in 3 seasons. A man on my shortlist of people I’d love to see coach FC Dallas. 3 Zach Loyd Loyd changed from the number 19 to the 17 after the passing of Bobby Rhine and played the bulk (5 seasons) of his career in the 17. Loyd was our #3 All-Time Club Right Back and got an Honorable Mention at Center Back. Including playoffs: 132 games, 127 starts, 3 goals, and 4 assists in the 17 jersey. 4 Aaron Pitchkolan After starting his career in the 27, Pitch swapped to 17 after the 2004 season and played two and a half years in the number before being traded to the San Jose Earthquakes. Pitch was a solid contributor and role player who went on to play almost a decade more in the USL after leaving MLS after 2009. Numbers in the FCD 17 including playoffs: 38 games, 26 starts, and 1 goal. 5 John Kerr Jr before the start of MLS, Kerr played most of this career in England – after winning the Herman at Duke in 1986 – for clubs like Portsmouth, Wycombe Wanderers, and Millwall. Selected by the Burn in the 9th Round of the Inaugural Draft (83rd owner), Kerr played 12 games with 10 starts, 3 goals, and 1 assist for Dallas before being traded to New England for Zak Ibsen in the first trade in MLS history. Kerr has 16 USMNT Caps and has been the Head Coach at Duke since 2008.

What’s your list look like?

Side Note: When he first joined the team, Valakari told me the club – aware of its legacy – wanted him to wear the 14 but it was occupied by Gavin Glinton at the time and the club couldn’t arrange an injury buyout fast enough to free up the number. So Simo wore 17 instead and thus added to that legacy.

#17 – All-Time FCD Roster

Francis Atuahene 2018 to 2020 Luis “Cariaco” Gonzalez 2017 Zach Loyd 2012 to 2016 Jeremy Hall End 2011 Peri Marosevic 2010 to Mid 2011 Marvin Chavez End 2009 Aaron Pitchkolan 2007 to Mid 2009 Simo Valakari 2004 to 2006 Jason Thompson 2003 Jorge Rodriguez 1997 to 2002 Zak Ibsen End 1996 John Kerr Jr Early 1996

Up next?

The 18. A quality squad number often used in the US by goalkeepers because of Kasey Keller.

At least I think that’s why.