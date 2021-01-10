Top 5 number 14s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.

And we’re up to the number 14. The most important number in FC Dallas franchise history.

Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

Top 5 FCD Number 14s

Because of Johan Cruyff, one of the all-time greats of the game, around the world the 14 is thought of as a skilled and crafty midfielder and an all-around great player.

But in Dallas, the 14 is most often associated with a gritty, hard-working, smart, and dogged defensive type player either in the midfield or backline.

Rank Name Notes 1 Leonel Alvarez If you missed the first four years of the Dallas Burn you might not know just how good Alvarez was. When he came to the Burn he was arguably part of the best midfield combo in the world with Carlos Valderrama despite his age when he arrived (30). But it wasn’t just his play, he taught this organization, on and off the field – how and what it meant to be professional. His influences are still felt at the club today. In our rankings: unanimous #1 Holding Mid, #4 Villian, #3 Off-Field Impact, and #5 Best Player. 2 Drew Moor The number two center back in our rankings, Moor – a local kid – famously attended the Burn inaugural home game when he was 12. Moor made 111 starts and 123 games during 5 seasons in Dallas with 8 goals, 2 assists, 16 yellow cards, and 1 red. I still hate that he was traded away by Hyndman even if the move landed Ugo Ihemelu. 3 George John Our 3rd ranked center back, John was a college holding mid who was drafted and converted to center back by Schellas Hyndman giving him better feet and passing ability than a lot of center backs at the time. If his career hadn’t been cut short by injures the numbers might be even more impressive. 119 games and 114 starts for FC Dallas over 5 seasons. 4 Atiba Harris Harris wore the 14 during his last run at FC Dallas when he was a right back and got an Honorable Mention in our ranking. Converted to right back by Oscar Pareja, Harris played 84 games and 63 starts with 5 goals from the right back position between 2015 and 2017. 5 Bryan Reynolds Reynolds only wore 14 in one season, 2020, the one we expect to be his last in Dallas. But what a season it was – 19 games, 16 starts (including playoffs) with 3 assists. When he was off his game, the Dallas offense would disappear. That shows how vital he was to the team and gets him on this list.

If you’re wondering about Ted Eck, yes he’s a big part of the club’s legacy for the 14, but he only wore it for 2 seasons: 1997 and 2001. In 1997, Eck was a big piece of the Burn puzzle with 30 games and 22 starts, but in 2001 he was only in 9 games with 3 starts. So I have chosen Reynolds ahead of him. Come @ me, bro!

What’s your list look like?

#14 – All-Time FCD Roster

Bryan Reynolds 2020 to Current Dom Badji 2019 Jimmy Maurer 2017 to 2018 Atiba Harris 2015 to 2017 George John 2009 to 2014 Drew Moor 2005 to 2008 Milton Reyes 2004 Gavin Glinton 2003 Lee Morrison 2002 Mike Burke 2000 Ted Eck 1997, 2001 Leonel Alvarez 1996, 1998 to 1999

Up next?

The 15, a number with a surprisingly strong pedigree in the Dallas midfield.