Top 5 number 10s in FC Dallas history

As a follow up to our 25th season celebration series naming the top 5 players by position in FCD franchise history, I started a Top 5 FCD Players by Number series.

And now for the 10. The most important jersey in soccer.

Around these parts, we think numbers are important, and I had the idea that – if the season didn’t restart – it might be fun to spin the Top 5s a bit and do a Top 5 Players by Number series. Of course, the season did restart so the idea went on the back burner… until now.

Disclaimer: The 25th Season Top 5 Player lists were voted on by a committee. These Top 5 Player by Number lists are just mine. So come at me, bro!

Top 5 FCD Number 10s

10 is the MAN. Most often an attacking mid, the position so ingrained we call it the 10.

But it’s more so about being the big dog. The 10 can also be a striker of almost any kind, perhaps a mid or almost any tripe, or even a sweeper… as long as this player is the MAN.

Wearing this jersey means more than any other.

Rank Name Notes 1 David Ferreira The 2010 MLS MVP, #2 on our all-time Best Player list behind Jason Kreis, #1 Attacking-Mid, and #2 Best Season. The 2010 team was a defensive unit, but on the offensive side, Ferreira didn’t have a ton of help. He often carried FCD during his time in hoops. MLS MVP, Best XI, and All-Star in 2010. FCD MVP in 2010 & 2012 with a broken ankle in the middle. Ferreira led FCD in assists in ’10, ’12, & ’13. 2 Mauro Diaz Our #3 all-time Attacking Mid, Diaz was a key piece of the FCD 2016 double. An electric passer, creative player, and game-breaker. But he was often let down by his own body and was only available about half the games he was eligible for. 2016 MLS All-Star & Best XI. 2016 FCD MVP. March 2014 Player of the Month, an award won only 9 times in club history. 3 Dante Washington Washington was an Honorable Mention on our High-Striker list. During his time in the 10-jersey, he notched 24 goals and 15 assists in 85 games with 58 starts. He has 1 of 7 hat tricks in FCD history, is tied for 8th in multi-goal games, has the 6th best goals per 90 rate at 0.41, and has an impressive 3rd best shot to shot-on-goal rate with 53.6%. 4 Joselito Vaca An Honorable Mention on our Attacking-Mid list, “Little Joe Cow” played in 73 games with 61 starts in Dallas – frequently as the 10 but as a wide mid as well. In his three seasons, Vaca scored 6 goals and notched 18 assists. Named an MLS All-Star in 2002. 5 Ramon Nunez Nunez was a pretty good player for Dallas over the years but only spent a season and a half in the 10-jersey (2006-2007) before being traded to Chivas USA. He too was an Honorable Mention on our Attacking-Mid list. His numbers in the 10 kit: 38 games, 30 starts, 9 goals, and 6 assists. Ramon went on to play in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa for Honduras.

What’s your list look like?

#10 – All-Time FCD Roster

Andres Ricaurte 2020 to Current Pablo Aranguiz End 2018 to Mid 2019 Mauro Diaz 2014 to Mid 2018 David Ferreira 2009 to 2013 Ricardinho 2008 Denilson End 2007 Ramon Nunez 2006 to mid 2007 Brad Davis 2004 Joselito Vaca 2001 to 2003 Ricardo Iribarren 2000 Dante Washington End 1996 to 1999 Washington Rodriguez Early 1996

Up next?

The final original starting XI number, the 11. Left wings and off-strikers usually.