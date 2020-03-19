Top 10 games FC Dallas should rebroadcast

Yesterday, FC Dallas announced they are going to rebroadcast some key matches from club history starting on March 22nd. The games will re-air exclusively on TXA21 in DFW and then be available on demand.

“Key matches from club history” relatively speaking, of course, as so far FC Dallas is choosing recent matches from the last two seasons.

We at 3rd Degree, unsurprisingly, have some suggestions to offer as to which games they should be airing. So with Dan Crooke’s assistance, here are 10 games we’d love to see the club re-broadcast.

Top 10 Games FCD Should Rebroadcast

10. Rhine Hat Trick

June 8, 2002. Dallas Burn 4, Colorado Rapids 1.

There have been seven Hat Ticks in franchise history during regular-season play, I picked this one for sentimental reasons.

Bobby Rhine is an all-time fan favorite (#BR19) and later in his career became the face of the franchise. This match against the Rapids was his single greatest game when he scored his one career hat trick and earned the MLS Player of the Week nod.

Bobby scored in the 4th, 17th, and 74th minutes. It was Jason Kreis’ 35th-minute goal that broke up the natural hat trick.

This was also the first game Bobby’s future wife Bevan came to watch him play. First impressions, eh Bobby?

9. Cooper Handball

March 17, 2013. FC Dallas 3, Houston Dynamo 2.

In front of 15k in Frisco, FC Dallas jumps out to a 2-0 lead with goals one minute apart by George John (34’) and Andrew Jacobsen (35’). It seems like the Dynamo are done by halftime.

But not so fast, Houston comes charging back late in the 2nd half with goals from Andrew Driver (79’) and old friend Brad Davis (83’).

Then in injury time, current North Texas SC Assistant Coach Michel floats in a hopeful ball to Kenny Cooper in the box. Cooper brings it down and smashes the game-winner.

But wait! Controversy!! Is that a handball?

You decide.

8. Zimmerman Knocks Out Seattle

November 8, 2015. FC Dallas 2, Seattle Sounders 1. Western Conference First Round.

After dropping Game 1 of their playoff match against the Seattle Sounders 2-1 in the Pacific Northwest, FC Dallas comes home to try and rebound to take the series.

Tesho Akindele opens the scoring in the 84th minute. Unfortunately, Chad Marshall gets the game-tying goal and the seeming series winner in the 90th minute.

But FC Dallas doesn’t give up and continues its frenetic assault of the Seattle goal. Walker Zimmerman steals the game-winner in 91st minute to take game 2 and force overtime and eventually PKs.

Zimmerman does it again with the series-winning PK to kick off the crazy FC Dallas celebration.

7. How the West Was Won

November 14, 2010. LA Galaxy 0, FC Dallas 3. Western Conference Final.

On their march to the 2010 MLS Cup Final (boo Rapids!), FC Dallas travels to LA and puts a beat down on the higher seeded Galaxy in front of a 27,000 fans sellout crowd.

David Ferreira opens the scoring in the 26th minutes, George John adds a 2nd in the 54th, and Marvin Chavez puts the nail in the coffin in the 73rd minute.

Probably the best ever FCD win on Planet LA.

6. Dismantling the Dynamo

August 25, 2019. FC Dallas 5, Houston Dynamo 1.

What else would we pick but the biggest win in franchise history over the in-state rival? This total domination of the Dynamo kept El Capitan in Frisco for another year.

A Zdenek Ondrasek brace led the way (56’, 64’) with additional goals by Reto Ziegler (24’), Jesus Ferreira (29’), and Michael Barrios (96’+).

A goal by Memo Rodriguez (80’) was the only ray of light all day for the Orange.

5. Cunningham Goes Off

August 1, 2009. FC Dallas 6, Kansas City Wizards 0.

Romping through MLS on his way to the 2009 MLS Golden Boot with 17 goals and 8 assists – one of two MLS Golden Boots in franchise history, Jason Kreis has the other in 1999 – Cunningham pauses to tear apart the Wizards with 4 goals and bring FC Dallas the club’s largest win in franchise history.

A feat since equaled with last year’s 6-0 win over Sporting KC on Decision Day. Man Dallas and KC love to beat up on each other.

The 2009 game is tied for the club records for most goals scored in a single game (tied 4 times) and the largest margin of victory (tied). Cunningham scores 4 goals (38’, 66’, 76’, 89’) in the rout and David Ferreira adds 2 more (42’, 78’).

Jeff Cunningham Records from This Game

Goals in a Game – 4

Goals + Assists in a Game – 4

(tied 6 times: Kries x3, Rhine, D. Washington, and Cunningham himself)

Goals in a Half – 3

(tied 2 times: Kreis, Lamah)

Side note: Cunningham’s 17 goals in 2009 was the last time an FC Dallas player scored more than 12 goals in one season. That’s over a decade ago now. In case you wonder why we endlessly harp on the club failing to sign a striker.

4. Let’s Get It Started

April 14, 1996. Dallas Burn 1, San Jose Clash 0.

The first game in franchise history. How could this one not be in here?

27,229 lucky fans are in the Cotton Bowl for the kickoff of the golden age of professional soccer in Dallas on the best surface to ever grace MLS.

No goals are scored in regulation play, but Dallas prevails in the shootout. John Kerr Jr and Lawrence Lozzano convert for the Burn and that proves to be enough after 4 of 5 Clash shooters – including Eric Wynalda – fail to convert their PKs.

The Burn starting XI that day: Lawrence Lozzano, Leonel Álvarez, Ed Puskarich, Jason Kreis, Wáshington Rodríguez, Chad Ashton, Diego Soñora, Jimmy Glenn, Richard Farrer, John Kerr Jr., Gerell Elliott, Ted Eck, Mark Dodd.

3. First Silverware

October 29, 1997. Dallas Burn 0, DC United 0, Burn win on PKs 5-3. The 1997 US Open Cup Final.

The first major trophy in club history and Burn legend Mark Dodd’s masterpiece.

Just short of 10k fans at Carroll Stadium on the campus of IUPUI in Indianapolis, Indiana, on a cold and nasty night.

After 120 minutes of soccer – and 5 crucial saves by Mark Dodd who had lost his mother just days before – the game goes to a shootout.

Damian, Jason Kreis, Alain Sutter, Daniel Peinado, and Jorge Rodriguez all 5 make their PKs to win the Cup. Just one miss by DC United from a member of their “Golden Triangle,” Raul Diaz Arce, costs them the game.

2. Biggest Moment from the Best Season

September 13, 2016. FC Dallas 4, New England Revolution 2. 2016 US Open Cup Final.

FC Dallas gets revenge for the 2007 USOC Final loss in a match at Toyota Stadium in front of 16,612.

Really, this game was over by halftime. Maxi Urruti with a brace (15′, 61′), Matt Hedges (40′), and Mauro Diaz (45+7′ pk ) score for Dallas. Diaz assisted on all three of the FCD goals he didn’t score. Juan Agudelo’s brace for the Revs isn’t nearly enough (6′, 73′).

1. The Great Game in MLS History

October 27, 1999. Dallas Burn 3, Chicago Fire 2. Western Conference First Round.

For years afterward, this game was regarded by many in MLS, not just Dallas fans, as the greatest game in MLS history.

The backstory: It’s the opening round of the 1999 MLS Cup Playoffs and they Burn have arguably the best team in franchise history. Dallas takes Game 1 on two Ariel Graziani goals but the Fire crush Dallas 4-0 in Game 2. Dema Kovalenko ads to the Dallas misery by breaking Brandon Pollard’s leg late in the Game 2 blowout.

The game: Six minutes into Game 3, back at the Cotton Bowl, and the Fire are already up 2-0 via Ante Razov and Jesse Marsch goals.

Then the Burn proceed to mount one of the greatest comebacks in MLS history.

It starts with a Chad Deering goal 10 minutes into the second half. Then Zarco Rodriguez (PK) and Ariel Graziani score two minutes apart in the final 10 minutes of the game to complete the improbable 3-2 comeback and eliminate the Fire from the playoffs.

Here’s a highlight video of the entire 1999 Burn vs Fire series. Notice the clock counting down? LOL at old MLS.

Reggie Cannon’s Pick

As a bonus for you all, we asked Reggie Cannon which game he thought FC Dallas should re-air. Here’s his pick.

October 19, 2019. Seattle Sounders 4, FC Dallas 3. Western Conference First Round.

I think that was the peak, a glimpse of what FC Dallas as a young team is capable of. I think it shows the fighting spirit to push the championship team at home. One of the best games FC Dallas has ever played, and I really feel that that’s something to build off of, especially this coming season. I think that’s a great opportunity to show what this team is capable in the coming years. Reggie Cannon

FCD has never had much success in Seattle at all and this one felt no different to start. FC Dallas goes down early on Seattle goals by Raúl Ruidíaz (18’) and Jordan Morris (22’). 25 minutes in and the game looks like it’s getting out of hand.

But just when it seems like it’s over, Reggie Cannon sparks FCD with a goal (39’) to give them hope going into the half. Coming out in the 2nd, FCD looks completely rejuvenated. A goal by Matt Hedges (63’) ties it up only for Morris (74’) to extend the lead again. Then it’s Bryan Acosta (82’) who ties it and forces overtime.

In the bonus period, FCD continues to battle but comes up short as Morris completes his hat trick (113’). Even then Los Toros continue to fight but are unable to rally a 4th time before it ends.