Three Solar players named to US U-17 WNT training camp

Solar SC trio Alexis Missimo, Trinity Byars, and Jaedyn Shaw have been named to Tracey Kevins’ roster for a training camp in Lakewood Ranch, FL.

The 11 day camp begins on Sunday and will be the penultimate meeting before Kevins picks her 20-player roster for March’s Concacaf U-17 Women’s Championship.

FC Dallas’ Jordyn Gunnarsson misses out after being called up to November’s camp alongside Missimo, Byars, and Shaw.

World Cup winner and three-time Olympic gold medalist Heather O’Reilly will join the camp as assistant coach, while 14-year-old Olivia Moultrie receives her first call-up.

Here's Moultrie – she loses the ball but wins it right back. (I just happened to be recording at this moment.) #BAONPDX #NWSL pic.twitter.com/P29F78MXx6 — Caitlin Murray (@caitlinmurr) March 28, 2019

Moultrie first hit the headlines two years ago when Anson Dorrance extended a full scholarship offer to UNC. Moultrie has since signed an endorsement deal with Nike last year and has already represented the Portland Thorns in a friendly while also featuring for the club’s U-18/19 USSDA side where she has eight goals in eight games.

US U-17 WNT ROSTER BY POSITION

GOALKEEPERS (4): Nadia Cooper (Challenge SC; Katy, Texas), Haley Craig (Michigan Jaguars; Dexter, Mich.), Azul Alvarez (Lonestar SC; Round Rock, Texas), Neeku Purcell (Reign Academy; Seattle, Wash.),

DEFENDERS (9): Allyson Brown (Sockers FC; Wheaton, Ill.), Baleigh Bruster (Tophat; Smyrna, Ga.), Andrea Kitahata (San Jose Earthquakes; Hillsborough, Calif.), Aidan McConnell (Michigan Hawks; Dexter, Mich.), Madeline Mooney (Reign Academy; Seattle, Wash.), Ayooluwa Oke (Tophat; Atlanta, Ga.), Shea O’Malley (NC Courage; Cary, N.C.), Lilly Reale (South Shore Select; Hingham, Mass.), Kolo Suliafu (SoCal Blues SC; Victorville, Calif.)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Tatiana Fung (Legends FC; Fullerton, Calif.), Annie Karich (Beach FC; Surfside, Calif.), Devin Lynch (Sockers FC; Naperville, Ill.), Alexis Missimo (Solar SC; Southlake, Texas), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; Wilsonville, Ore.), Bella Sember (Metropolitan Oval; Centerport N.Y.), Jaedyn Shaw (Solar SC; Frisco, Texas), Jillian Shimkin (Sky Blue-NYSC; Rockville Centre, N.Y.)

FORWARDS (7): Trinity Byars (Solar SC; Richardson, TX), Drew Coomans (Beach FC; Long Beach, Calif.), Simone Jackson (Beach FC; Redondo Beach, Calif.), Karlie Lema (MVLA; Morgan Hill, Calif.), Allyson Sentnor (South Shore Select; Hanson, Mass.), Alyssa Thompson (Real So Cal; Studio City, Calif.), Amelia White (Fort Wayne United FC; Fort Wayne, Ind.)