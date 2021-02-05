Three more teams drop out of 2021 MASL season

The 2021 Major Arena Soccer League is down to just seven remaining competitors, as the Harrisburg Heat, Rochester Lancers, and Utica City FC have dropped out for the season. These three join the Baltimore Blast, who announced their suspension of play on January 15.

Due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic, the MASL has run staggered starts for the participating teams, and none of the four teams listed above had begun their seasons. This leaves the Ontario Fury as the last team to begin its season when it takes the floor tonight against St. Louis.

In addition to the limited number of teams, the MASL season so far has been rotating its teams through just four venues, with the Sidekicks, Florida Tropics, Kansas City Comets, and St. Louis Ambush hosting games, while San Diego, Tacoma, and Ontario are all operating as traveling teams.

The Sidekicks season continues on Saturday with the team hosting Tacoma at 7:05 p.m. Dallas is still looking for its first win with four games played, and sits in 7th place in the MASL standings.