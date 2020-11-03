Three FC Dallas academy products named to European based USMNT

US Men’s National Team coach Gregg Berhalter has named his roster for the two games during November’s FIFA international window, with three graduates of the FC Dallas academy featuring in the 24-man roster.

Reggie Cannon is selected fresh from a strong performance as Boavista brushed aside Benfica for its first win of the 2020/21 season. Cannon has played every minute of Boavista’s six games since arriving in Portugal in September.

The former Solar and FC Dallas defender has two assists in ten appearances for the USMNT.

Chris Richards earned his debut for Bayern Munich in mid-September subbing on in an 8-0 win over Schalke. The 20-year-old also featured in the DFB Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund, and went on to record a first start and assist in a 4-3 win over Hertha Berlin. Richards did pick up a knock but is back to full fitness with Bayern’s second team, completing 90 minutes against SV Wehen Wiesbaden on Sunday.

Richards is one of ten uncapped players named to the roster.

Weston McKennie achieved a dream move to Juventus alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the offseason. The Little Elm native recently recovered from COVID-19, making a return off the bench in the UEFA Champions League against Barcelona. The 22-year-old made his first start in a month, assisting Alvaro Morata’s opening goal of a 4-1 win before being replaced by Aaron Ramsey after an hour against Spezia.

McKennie is the second leading scorer of this USMNT roster behind Christian Pulisic, scoring six goals in his 19 appearances.

The trio will meet up in Wales on November 8 as preparation begins for a friendly with the Welsh in Swansea. Wales were forced to delay their own announcement after Head Coach Ryan Giggs was arrested. The Manchester United legend’s assistant, Robert Page, will take over as head coach for the game.

On the 16th the US will play Panama in Wiener Neustadt, Austria. Both games will kick off at 1:45pm central time, broadcast live on FS1.