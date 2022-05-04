Thomas Roberts’ Austrian loan officially terminated

Midfielder Thomas Roberts has had his loan to SK Austria Klagenfurt officially terminated as he rejoins FC Dallas. The 20-year-old mid from Arkansas played 11 matches with the Austrian Bundesliga team.

Roberts should slot into the squad as a backup for starter Paxton Pomykal in the central midfield.

DOB: May 11, 2001 (20)

Birthplace: Little Rock, Arkansas

Hometown: Little Rock, Arkansas

Height: 6-0

Weight: 158 lbs.

Thomas Roberts in action for Austria Klagenfurt at SC St. Veit., July 13, 2021.