No joke – Thiago Santos sold to Gremio

After news broke in Brazil on Thursday, FC Dallas confirmed on Friday the transfer of Thiago Santos to Brazilian side Gremio.

FC Dallas acquired Santos from Brazilian first-division side Palmeiras on a permanent transfer on Dec. 5, 2019. He appeared in 22 overall matches for FC Dallas.

At the age of 31 getting a transfer fee reported in the neighborhood of $1 to $1.5 million dollars is probably good business even if Santos did lead the league in duels won last year. There were moments in 2020 when the player broke down from the heat, workload, or just age.

Edwin Cerrillo, Bryan Acosta, or Tanner Tessmann are the most likely players to fill the vacated starting holding mid spot.

Name: Thiago dos Santos

Pronunciation: Thee-AH-go San-tose

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: September 5, 1989, (31)

Hometown: São Paulo, Brazil

Birthplace: Curitiba, State of Paraña, Brazil

Height: 5’11

Weight: 178

Houston Dynamo defender Victor Cabrera pokes the ball away from FC Dallas midfielder Thiago Santos. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)