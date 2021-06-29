The Original MLS Power Rankings – Week 10

Between the international break and a number of games packed together, there are some significant changes in some places as we have a better feel for where some team are going.

Top Shelf

1. Seattle Sounders (Previously 1).

The more that things change…. Although to be honest, if I were a Sounders fan I would be getting a little nervous as this isn’t their typical modus operandi.

Raúl Ruidíaz. (Seattle Sounders)

Quality

2. Sporting Kansas City (2).

They are the next team behind Seattle, but not in the same tier.

3. Orlando City (6).

Three wins, two on the road, is a strong statement.

4. New England Revolution (4).

Considering the results before they went to Dallas, we are not dinging the Revs too much. Revs (and USA) ultimate supporter Monty Rodrigues tagged this as a trap game, and it proved to be.

5. LA Galaxy (3).

We have said often about the Galaxy that they are not as good as Seattle (and to a degree as good as their record implies) and the last three games prove our point.

6. Colorado Rapids (5).

Quite the mixed bag as they win at Cincinnati then lose 3-1 in Kansas City.

7. Portland Timbers (9).

“This is a team that, as we said at the beginning of the year, has the talent to be in the top tier, but not the consistency.” Last three: Win v SKC, tie at Houston, home loss to Minnesota. *shrug*

8. Houston Dynamo (10).

Tab Ramos has this team competitive against teams all across the spectrum. Not many teams can say that.

Jun 26, 2021; Sandy, Utah, USA; Houston Dynamo FC goalkeeper Marko Maric (1) grabs onto the ball while defender Zarek Valentin (4) and Real Salt Lake defender Danny Toia (4) battle for the header during the second half at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

9. Real Salt Lake (7).

RSL is in the right tier, that is for sure. The question is can they be better?

10. Philadelphia Union (15).

Climbing their way back to where we thought they were.

11. Minnesota United (18).

They have clearly shaken off the start of the year.

Middle of the Road

12. New York City FC (14).

Not good enough to compete against the top tiers, but good enough to beat the rest.

13. Columbus Crew (13).

Like the Union, the Crew are showing their quality is returning.

14. New York Red Bulls (16).

Beating Nashville at home, losing on the road to the Revs and tying Atlanta on the road is very much what this team is.

15. Nashville SC (11).

The Tennessee team is right in the middle of the middle of the pack.

021-06-26 – Nashville SC vs. CF Montréal – Alex Muyl shoots – Nissan Stadium. Credit: Nashville SC

16. Atlanta United (12).

Not the ideal set of results.

17. Austin FC (8).

These last four games tell us that while we wanted to believe Austin was better than they were, and they should be given credit for getting some road wins, we now see that they are not as good as some of those results might have appeared. It is likely they got some wins against teams that did not take an expansion team seriously enough…

18. Los Angeles FC (20).

The win over Dallas shows that there are signs of life. Even the loss to SKC says something as they scored first and played well down a man.

19. FC Dallas (22).

The tie against Minnesota is not a bad result as you see where the Loons are headed. The loss at LAFC was very poor, but then you saw things click against the Revolution. The potential is bubbling.

Lots of Questions and/or Concerns

20. San Jose Earthquakes (17).

“It’s been a bad run of games, but it’s been against good teams. On the other hand, Wondo and company need to take advantage of any opportunity they find, or the freefall will continue.” Narrator – the freefall continued.

21. Vancouver Whitecaps (19).

They had Seattle on the ropes at times, but couldn’t finish it off. Where is the reason for optimism supposed to come from?

22. FC Cincinnati (26).

A couple of away wins seems to show us something. Could they be poised to get out of this tier for good? Have they figured out how to be better than the lowest tier?

23. D.C. United (24).

Beat Miami, tie Montreal on the road then lose on the road at New York City FC. Not exactly evidence of getting out of this tier, but not the muck at the bottom.

24. CF Montreal (21).

The rebuild is still in progress.

25. Toronto FC (23).

The wheels are truly falling off.

26. Inter Miami (25).

“So much talent, so little cohesion.” It is so hard to watch.

27. Chicago Fire (27).

What is going on with this one time league champion?