I’m Dustin “El Jefe” Christmann, and I am an FC Dallas fanatic from Day One of the Dallas Burn. I’m also a hater. I used to yell mean, hateful things from the stands at the Cotton Bowl and Toyota Stadium, but now I’m sharing my id with you to help guide you, my fellow FCD fans, in your enjoyment of Major League Soccer on TV.

Musical accompaniment

A quick note

Instead of my usual regular-season format, I’m gonna go in order of “Does this game matter to you as an FCD fan?” By which, I mean, “How likely are we gonna see these bozos against FC Dallas before 2027?”

See you next summer (most likely), a.k.a. the Eastern Conference

If we see these teams going against FC Dallas in the playoffs, it’s been the best season ever for FC Dallas because it’ll be in the MLS Cup Final. And well, we’ve got 30 years of experience to know not to set our expectations too high on that front. Otherwise, we’ll see them once the 2027-28 season gets underway… maybe.

#1 Nashville SC vs. #9 FC Cincinnati (Apple TV and FS1, Sunday at 3:00)

FCC went into Orlando, dogwalked Orlando City in the rain, and managed not to be the defensive dumpster fire that it had been all season.

Great job! Your reward is to turn around and go straight to Nashville in under three days, face the team that set a single-season points record and whose players are gonna win all the awards except for Most Valuable Player because we all know whose name is already engraved on the trophy. Not saying Nashville’s gonna feed Cincy into a woodchipper, but… they’re gonna feed Cincy into a woodchipper.

But if they didn’t, it would be one of the funniest things ever.

Jefe the Hater’s rooting pick: Cincy

#2 Inter Miami vs. #7 Columbus Crew (Apple TV, Saturday at 5:00)

Speaking of the current and quite likely future MVP, we have to be getting into the “we gotta win this now because we don’t know how much longer he’s got” territory with Lionel Messi, right? He wouldn’t be the first 39-year-old to go to work every day and say, “Man, I don’t know if I want to do this anymore.” His age ain’t exactly a secret, nor was his recent international retirement.

Unlike the rest of us who still have to do our jobs once we hit middle age, Messi doesn’t have to do his job to keep a roof over his head and food on the table. He’s made a metric ton of money over the years and, unlike Cristiano Ronaldo, doesn’t have alleged massive gambling debts or legal settlements for alleged non-consensual sexual activities to worry about. So he’s free to go out whenever he wants to.

And maybe he can get a little encouragement from folks from central Ohio.

Jefe the Hater’s rooting pick: Columbus

#3 New England Revolution vs. #6 Philadelphia Union (Apple TV, Saturday at 1:00)

One thing that Buzz likes to say is that if a player didn’t have defects, they wouldn’t be in Major League Soccer. He’s right, of course.

It’s something I keep in mind when I read about how Cavan Sullivan is a finalist for the league MVP award. He’s 17 years old. He won’t be of legal drinking age in this country — 21 years old — until after the 2030 World Cup. And he’s a finalist for the league MVP award. It’s utter silliness.

If he’s so damn good, why is he still here? Don’t give me some nonsense about his age and international transfers. Man City — his ultimate destination when he turns 18 — or any other similarly monied club could’ve made this happen by hook or by crook if they really wanted him there. But the truth is, he’s one of countless talented youngsters that pop up on people’s radars every year, and they’re more than willing to let him have a bit of “seasoning” as a professional first.

But we in this country keep falling for the “golden child” horseshit, whether it’s Freddy Adu or Gio Reyna or this guy. And whoever voted for him for MVP should have their voting privileges stripped for such utter unseriousness.

Jefe the Hater’s rooting pick: New England

#4 Chicago Fire vs. #5 Charlotte FC (Apple TV and FS1, Sunday at 5:30)

The dummies on USMNT Twitter really beat the drum for years and years and years that Gregg Berhalter was the most incompetent coach imaginable. They spun every possible conspiracy for everything: how he got the job, player selection, whatever. No wonder why they started getting called QSMNT Twitter. It was straight-up QAnon bullshit.

But after having that job longer than any sane person would want that job, Berhalter returned to MLS. And, as it turns out… he might be a pretty good coach when you give him halfway decent players. They were the #8 seed last year and beat Orlando in the Wild Card Game (Where have I heard that before?), and this year, they’re #4. Not only are they no longer the dumpster fire that they’ve been most of the last 20 years, but they might be on a pretty nice upward slope. And they’ll be getting a new stadium in a couple of years!

But for right now, they’ll be playing in their old, new stadium in Bridgeview on Sunday. I guess that the Bears are at home this weekend.

Jefe the Hater’s rooting pick: Charlotte. I’ve said more nice things about the Fire in those paragraphs than I have in 20 years. It feels icky.

See you in the Western Conference Final… hopefully? 🙏🙏🙏

These are the series featuring teams that FCD wouldn’t see unless they manage to make it to the Western Conference Final. In other words, we’re likely not gonna see any of these teams until the 2027 sprint season.

#1 Vancouver Whitecaps vs. #9 Real Salt Lake (Apple TV, Sunday at 7:30)

RSL didn’t beat the Seattle Sounders in the Wild Card Game. Rafael Cabral beat the Sounders. The Sounders pushed RSL around most of the night, got an early goal, and looked like they were gonna pour it on. “Not on my watch,” said Rafael Cabral. He stood on his head in goal, repelled everything that the Sounders threw at him, including a point-blank shot from Jesús Ferreira, got a goal from a teammate at the other end, and saved two penalties in the shootout.

It was truly entertaining for me as an FCD fan because it’s the sort of bullshit that FCD usually deals with in the playoffs. Instead, after that game, FC Dallas’ two biggest playoff torturers, the Colorado Rapids and the Seattle Sounders, are no longer part of the festivities. Thank you for your service, RSL.

As for this game and this series, I’ll point to what I said at the top of this section. It really doesn’t matter who wins unless FCD does its job in the First Round and the Western Conference Semifinal. I hope that both teams have fun and don’t get hurt.

Jefe the Hater’s rooting pick: Real Salt Lake. It would be nice for FCD to have home-field advantage if they get to the Western Conference Final, but I’m not getting greedy or presumptuous.

#4 San Jose Earthquakes vs. #5 Houston Dynamo (Apple TV and FS1, Tuesday at 9:00)

Yes, Tuesday night.

And get ready for the “teacher vs. student” metaphor to be beaten to death about the Bruce Arena vs. Ben Olsen matchup, as if it wasn’t something that we hadn’t heard for a decade and a half. Or maybe they won’t beat that to death.

The real story, however, is that the season ended before Little Brother Orange could fall apart completely. They had spent a few minutes in first place in the West, but won only two of their last 14 games, as they fell to fifth.

Conversely, San Jose, who started hotter than fire and hit a midseason slump, ended the season the right way, only losing one game in the final 13. Mind you, they had more draws (seven) than wins (five), which is the reason why they finished fourth, but hey, only allowing 16 goals allowed in 13 games ain’t bad.

And it’s good enough to beat the Little Brothers.

Jefe the Hater’s rooting pick: San Jose

Looking past Portland, are we?

If FCD beat Portland, this is who they will get.

#3 St. Louis City SC vs. #6 Los Angeles FC (Apple TV and FS1, Monday at 7:00)

While ABC and ESPN will be showing Monday Night Football, FS1’s gonna have Monday Night Fútbol.

Yeah, it’s a hack joke. Sue me.

But this is one of the more intriguing matchups of the First Round, mostly because it involves two teams that you don’t know what you’ll get from them. Who is St. Louis City?

The team that only won one of its first 10?

The team that had a league-record 22-game unbeaten streak that included winning the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup?

The team that followed that up with a five-game winless streak that they broke on Decision Day by beating Little Brother Orange?

Meanwhile, LAFC, for all their big names and firepower, haven’t been able to get out of first gear since July. It’s the reason why Marc Dos Santos was fired at the end of September, less than a season on the job. After all, LAFC had only won a single game in 10 in August and September, which did not endear him to a fanbase that was skeptical of him from Day One. Regrettably for them, they’ve won only one game in six under interim Xavi Tamarit.

But you wonder if they’ll remember that they’re still LAFC, who have won all sorts of games and silverware in the recent past, and let muscle memory take over. Let’s hope so, because St. Louis’ muscle memory of their epic unbeaten streak is a lot fresher, and if FCD gets past Portland, I don’t want them to face a team that knows that they can be unbeatable.

Jefe the Hater’s rooting pick: LAFC

The only series that matters

#2 FC Dallas vs. #7 Portland Timbers (Apple TV, Saturday at 3:00)

As I state at the top of every column, I’m a fan of this club since Day One. And I’ve never ever seen them lift MLS Cup in 30 years. So it goes without saying why I want them to win this series.

But there’s another, far lesser, reason. Like Anakin Skywalker hates sand, I hate clubs from the Pacific Northwest, at least in the playoffs. I’m sick of them. In the last 15 years, there has only been one playoff run that was not ended by a Cascadia club: 2022, when they beat Minnesota in the First Round and lost to Little Brother Green in the Western Conference Semifinal. (It’s also the only time in the last 15 years when FCD has made the playoffs and not faced a single Cascadia club.)

If FCD beats Portland, they’ll get to face either St. Louis or LAFC. Finally, a new face to crush our hopes and dreams!

But first, Portland. I really don’t hate Portland. Their fans are good eggs who are usually on the right side of history. When the Timbers were still a lower-division club, they supported the Timbers and usually had some of the better attendances in whatever league they were in. (As opposed to Seattle, who didn’t have time for the lower-division Sounders.) When their club and its NWSL sister club were found to have looked the other way on all sorts of terrible incidents around sexual assault and sexual harassment, Portland fans were the loudest in calling them out and demanding change. They hated Phil Neville. They hate the Seattle Sounders.

Like I said, no issue with Portland fans. They’re proud of themselves and have earned the right to do so.

But the people on the field have been punk-ass for 15 years. They’ve gone from John Spencer to Caleb Porter to Giovanni Savarese to Phil Neville at head coach. All those guys were clowns, a bunch of preening schmoes who were world-class in complaining and whining and throwing their players in front of every bus that came down the street. I have no idea if Martí Cifuentes is more of the same, but they seem to like a certain disposition in their head coaches in Portland.

And those players? They’ve come and gone over the years, but one name has remained constant for those 15 years:

Diego Chará

He’s that guy that you see all over the place who is always instigating stuff, but never catches the ass-beating he so richly deserves. He’s retiring after the 2027 sprint season and I’m resigned that he’ll never catch an ass-whooping on the field, but at least he can be made to suffer through losing.

Go Burn. Make Diego Chará a sad, sad donkey.