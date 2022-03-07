Texas United’s USL-2 schedule

The 2022 USL-2 schedules are out so here’s the schedule for DFW’s only USL-2 side, Texas United.

Texas United plays in the Mid-South Division of the Southern Conference in USL-2. Blue Goose SC (Shreveport and, as far as I know, not related to the restaurant chain), LA Krewe, LA Parish, Little Rock Rangers, Brilla FC (Mississippi).

So go out and support some local soccer.

Texas United

Texas United plays their home games at the Parish Episcopal School in Dallas.

Date Time Opponent Venue Thu May 12 7 pm @ LA Parish Olympia Stadium Sat May 14 7 pm @ LA Krewe Clark Field Sat May 21 7 pm @ Blue Goose SC Shreveport, LA Sat May 28 7 pm vs Mississippi Brilla FC Parish Episcopal School Sat Jun 4 7 pm @ Little Rock Rangers War Memorial Stadium Tue Jun 7 7 pm vs Little Rock Rangers Parish Episcopal School Sat Jun 11 7 pm vs LA Parish Parish Episcopal School Thu Jun 16 7 pm @ Mississippi Brilla FC Clinton High School Sat Jun 18 7 pm @ Mississippi Brilla FC Clinton High School Thu Jun 23 7 pm vs LA Krewe Parish Episcopal School Sat Jun 25 7 pm vs Blue Goose SC Parish Episcopal School Wed Jun 29 7 pm @ LA Krewe Clark Field Sat Jul 2 7 pm vs Blue Goose SC Parish Episcopal School Sat Jul 9 7 pm vs Little Rock Rangers Parish Episcopal School