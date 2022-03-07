Categories Texas United FC, USL

Texas United’s USL-2 schedule

The 2022 USL-2 schedules are out so here’s the schedule for DFW’s only USL-2 side, Texas United.

Texas United plays in the Mid-South Division of the Southern Conference in USL-2. Blue Goose SC (Shreveport and, as far as I know, not related to the restaurant chain), LA Krewe, LA Parish, Little Rock Rangers, Brilla FC (Mississippi).

So go out and support some local soccer.

Texas United

Texas United plays their home games at the Parish Episcopal School in Dallas.

DateTimeOpponentVenue
Thu May 127 pm@ LA ParishOlympia Stadium
Sat May 147 pm@ LA KreweClark Field
Sat May 217 pm@ Blue Goose SCShreveport, LA
Sat May 287 pmvs Mississippi Brilla FCParish Episcopal School
Sat Jun 47 pm@ Little Rock RangersWar Memorial Stadium
Tue Jun 77 pmvs Little Rock RangersParish Episcopal School
Sat Jun 117 pmvs LA ParishParish Episcopal School
Thu Jun 167 pm@ Mississippi Brilla FCClinton High School
Sat Jun 187 pm@ Mississippi Brilla FCClinton High School
Thu Jun 237 pmvs LA KreweParish Episcopal School
Sat Jun 257 pmvs Blue Goose SCParish Episcopal School
Wed Jun 297 pm@ LA KreweClark Field
Sat Jul 27 pmvs Blue Goose SCParish Episcopal School
Sat Jul 97 pmvs Little Rock RangersParish Episcopal School

