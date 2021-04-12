Categories Texas United FC

Texas United 2021 home field and schedule

Texas United has announced its home venue and schedule for 20021. The lone USL-2 team in the MetroPlex will play their home games at UT-Dallas this season.

Texas United is in the Mid-South Division of the Central Conference of USL-2. TXU play a home and away schedule against AHFC Royals (Houston), Brazos Valley Cavalry FC (Bryan), Corpus Christi FC, Houston FC, Mississippi Brilla FC (Clinton, MS), Little Rock Rangers, and Round Rock SC.

2021 Texas United Schedule

All times central.

DateOpponentTime
Sun May 23@ Corpus Christi FC7:00 PM
Wed May 26AHFC Royals7:00 PM
Fri May 28@ AHFC Royals7:00 PM
Wed Jun 2@ Little Rock Rangers7:00 PM
Tue Jun 8Round Rock SC7:00 PM
Thu Jun 10Brazos Valley Cavalry F.C.7:00 PM
Sun Jun 13Mississippi Brilla FC7:00 PM
Thu Jun 17@ Brazos Valley Cavalry F.C.7:30 PM
Tue Jun 22@ Houston FC12:00 PM
Sat Jun 26@ Mississippi Brilla FC7:00 PM
Fri Jul 2Little Rock Rangers7:00 PM
Mon Jul 5Corpus Christi FC7:00 PM
Wed Jul 7@ Round Rock SC12:00 PM
Fri Jul 9Houston FC12:00 PM
All HOME games at the University of Texas at Dallas, W. Campbell Rd., Richardson, TX.

In previous years, Texas United played their home games at AirHogs Stadium in Grand Prairie.

Texas United has also recently created an Academy (Texas United Youth Soccer Academy) with teams playing in both MLSNext and the USL Academy League.

