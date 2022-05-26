Texas Rangers hosting FC Dallas night on May 31st

The Texas Rangers are hosting an FC Dallas theme night on Tuesday, May 31st. First pitch is 7:05 pm for the match-up between the Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays.

FC Dallas Head Coach, Nico Estevez, will toss the ceremonial first pitch and will be joined at the game by several players and members of the Hunt family.

Fans who purchase a special FC Dallas theme night ticket will receive a Rangers and FC Dallas co-branded t-shirt (see image below) that can be claimed at the theme night kiosk behind Section 116.

FC Dallas theme night tickets start at just $19 and can be purchased at texasrangers.com/fcdallas.

The Texas Rangers and FC Dallas co-branded t-shirt available on the Rangers’ FC Dallas theme night. (Courtesy Texas Rangers)