Texas-based supporters groups announce MLS division of Copa Tejas

Seven Texas-based MLS supporters clubs – including FCD’s Dallas Beer Guardians and El Matador – have announced an agreement to join Copa Tojas with an MLS Division for the top tier clubs in the state to compete in a rivalry competition.

Copa Tejas is a rivalry cup for the Texas-based USL sides that is awarded to the USL team that wins the most head-to-head games during the regular season between the four Texas USL teams: Austin Bold, El Paso Locomotive FC, Rio Grande Valley Toros, and San Antonio FC. Austin Bold lifted the Copa Tejas in 2020 and San Antonio FC raised it in 2019.

The MLS Division is expected to follow the same format as the USL group does with Austin FC, FC Dallas, and Houston Dynamo.

According to organizers of this agreement between the MLS supporters groups, guidance and advice were sought from the Cascadia Cup organizers as well as the Independent Supporters Council of North America.

MLS Supporters’ Clubs in Copa Tejas Agreement

Austin FC

FC Dallas

Houston Dynamo

3rd Degree’s Take

This is fantastic. Rivalry Cups should be organic and created by supporters. We’ve admired the Copa Tejas set up from afar and with the announcement of Austin MLS expansion, this was the obvious path forward for the MLS supporters. Staying independent from MLS control with this cup was important as this kind of event should belong to the supporters and remain free from league control and ownership.

We’re really looking forward to it playing out.

We are thrilled to announce DBGs participation in Copa Tejas at the MLS level beginning with the 2021 season!!



Supporters groups across our great state are working to provide a competition that is fully owned and driven by YOU!



For More Info Visit: https://t.co/Xx3fDmGHP4 pic.twitter.com/xatqShwkBb — DBG (@DallasGuardians) March 22, 2021

We at El Matador are happy to announce that we are joining @copatejas! Copa Tejas is a grassroots supporters-driven, season-long competition that has been taking place in Texas USL since 2019. We are introducing MLS in Texas to this family. #CopaTejas pic.twitter.com/ZKAzXtlMOg — El Matador FCD (@ElMatadorFCD) March 22, 2021

