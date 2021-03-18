Tanner Tessmann replaces Uly Llanez at U-23 Camp

FC Dallas midfielder Tanner Tessmann has replaced Uly Llanez at the United States U-23 camp in preparation for upcoming Olympic qualification matches after Llanez suffered an injury in training. The roster move is a late one, with the Olympic team set to begin its slate of qualifying matches Thursday night against Costa Rica.

Tessmann recently made his debut for the senior national team, entering in the 77th minute on January 31st against Trinidad and Tobago. He joins his FC Dallas teammate Jesús Ferreira on the roster.

Llanez, a 19-year-old forward currently playing for SC Heerenveen in the Netherlands, previously made his senior debut for the USA in February of 2020.

The 2020 CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Qualifying Championship begins Thursday night, with the USA in Group A alongside Mexico, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic. The knockout stage begins on Sunday, March 28, with the final to be held on Tuesday, March 30. Both finalists will qualify for the Tokyo Summer Olympics, currently scheduled to begin on July 22.

The USA will face Costa Rica on Thursday, March 18, the Dominican Republic on Sunday, March 21, and Mexico on Wednesday, March 24. The team is looking for their first qualification to the Olympics since 2008.

