Tanner Tessmann in Serie A move

FC Dallas will have a third academy product in Serie A after completing the sale of Tanner Tessmann to recently promoted Venezia.

📰 We have reached a permanent transfer agreement with Serie A side Venezia FC for Homegrown Tanner Tessmann.



Thank you for everything, Tank. — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) July 15, 2021

“Ever since I came to the academy at 14 years old, FC Dallas was developing me, honing my skills and making me a better young man. I knew an opportunity like this would be possible and it was always in the back of my mind, only because FC Dallas was there,” said Tessmann. “I’m excited for this new experience. It’s going to be a good journey. This is not a goodbye. It’s an ‘I’ll see you soon’.”

The move was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle at the start of the month in what is believed to be a deal of around $3m. The midfielder was held out of FC Dallas’ last two games as the deal was negotiated.

Multiple sources tell ESPN that #FCDallas is on the verge of transferring Tanner Tessmann to newly promoted Serie A side @VeneziaFC_EN. I'm told there are still a few details to iron out, but if that happens, it looks like Tessman is headed to Venice. https://t.co/f5GHc3rbX1 — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) July 3, 2021

Tessmann joined the FC Dallas Academy in 2016, winning the U-18/U19 Golden Ball for best player in the 2018/19 USSDA playoffs after helping FCD to a losing effort in the final. Tessmann was part of the FC Dallas U-15 team that won the FC Dallas’ first Dallas Cup in 2017. He was also unintentionally part of an international story after the U-15 team took part in a common scrimmage with the US Women’s National Team at Toyota Soccer Center, with the boys prevailing 5-2 in the training exercise.

The 19-year-old made nine starts for North Texas SC while still in the FC Dallas Academy, and played a part in both playoff games as Eric Quill’s team won the inaugural USL League One title.

After committing to play both soccer and football for Clemson, Tessmann signed a Homegrown contract in February 2020, going on to play 31 times in the FC Dallas midfield. The Birmingham, AL native won his first cap for the USMNT in February, featuring for 12 minutes in a 7-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago, before playing three of the USA’s four games at the Concacaf Olympic Qualifying tournament.

Tessmann signed a four-year contract in Venice, joining Bryan Reynolds (Roma) and Weston McKennie (Juventus) in Italy’s top flight.

Update on the fee with a sell-on percentage.

One more note on the Tanner Tessmann transfer: FC Dallas will receive $4.1m up front (€3.5m) from Venezia FC plus incentives for Tessmann, per a source. The deal includes FCD retaining a sell-on % — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) July 15, 2021