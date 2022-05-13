Szabolcs Schön called for June Hungary games

The Hungary National Team has a series of four UEFA Nations League games in June during the international window. FC Dallas winger Szabolcs Schön has been named to the 27-man roster.

Hungary has been drawn in “League A” with England, Germany, and Italy… which frankly is a shocking tough group. Schön and the Hungarians face England on June 4, Italy on June 7, Germany on June 11, and then England again on June 14.

Hungary’s remaining two group games against Italy and Germany will be played during September.

Szabolcs Schön, Hungary. (Courtesy FC Dallas)