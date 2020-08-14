Statement by Dan and Clarke Hunt

Dan and Clarke Hunt Statement Thursday Evening
We want to be clear: We love and support Reggie Cannon. The racist comments and death threats he has received are repulsive and unacceptable.Clark Hunt, FC Dallas Chairman and CEO
There is no place in our sport, or in our country for that matter, for the kind of horrific vitriol Reggie has had to endure today. Hateful or violent threats are never warranted – especially when they are directed toward a member of our FC Dallas family.
We will continue to work together – with our players, our coaches and our fans – against racism and in the cause of equality for all.
Dan Hunt, FC Dallas President
Original FC Dallas Statement from Earlier Thursday
FC Dallas supports our players and fans in their right to express themselves in a peaceful manner. The National Anthem was played before last night’s match while the players were on the field which Major League Soccer requires when fans are in attendance. While we understand the decision to stand or kneel for the National Anthem is a polarizing issue, we hope that FC Dallas can be a leader in helping our community accept diverse viewpoints in a respectful way as we all work together in the ongoing fight for racial equality.FC Dallas