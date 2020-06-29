Sources: Three more FC Dallas players test positive for Covid-19 since arriving in Orlando

According to multiple sources, three more FC Dallas players have tested positive for Covid-19 since the club arrived in Orlando. FCD arrived on Saturday and held their first training session on Sunday.

We first learned of two additional positive tests on Sunday and learned of a third positive test today.

MLS disclosed on Sunday that two unnamed players tested positive on arrival out of 329 players and staff tested from all the teams that had arrived at that point. It’s unclear if the two players mentioned by MLS are the two FC Dallas players we learned about on Sunday.

Here’s what MLS say happens when a player tests positive in Orlando…

Any individual who tests positive for COVID-19 while in Orlando will participate in a clinical assessment by a healthcare provider and moved to the isolation area of the hotel until he or she receives medical clearance. While in isolation, MLS players and other staff will be in daily communication with and receive remote care from a healthcare provider, including monitoring of symptoms, and regular follow-up testing. Major League Soccer

Previously we reported that FC Dallas had three positive tests before the club left town.

In that previous report, I chose to list the names of the players who tested positive. Upon further introspection and with some discussion among our staff here at 3rd Degree, I have decided not to name the players this time.

Obviously, there should be some concern if the players testing positive traveled with the team on the bus or plane.

FC Dallas Head Coach Luchi Gonzalez runs training in Orlando prior to the MLS is Back Tournament, June 29, 2020. (Courtesy MLS)