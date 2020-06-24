Sources: A many as three more FC Dallas players test positive for Covid-19

3rd Degree has multiple sources confirming at least two more FC Dallas players tested positive for Covid-19 last week with a possible third. According to our sources, two players tested positive on Thursday with a potential third player testing positive on Friday of last week.

Back on June 3rd, it was reported an FCD player tested positive, according to our sources that player was Jesus Ferreira.

Now our sources say, the two new players to test positive on Thursday were Brandon Servania and Fafa Picault.

We have as yet been unable to learn the identity of the potential third player to test positive last Friday and are still looking for confirmation on the result.

We reached out to FC Dallas but they have declined to comment.

Last week FC Dallas was – according to Coach Luchi Gonzalez – participating in full-team training with very limited quick physical contacts of 1 second or less. According to Reto Ziegler, full-contact workouts were set to begin today (Wednesday, June 24) but Coach Gonzalez said on today’s conference call they are slowing escalating contact with a balance towards competition using their protocols.