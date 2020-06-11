Sounders, Quakes, and Caps await FC Dallas

FC Dallas has been drawn in Group B for the MLS is Back Tournament.

The draw saw former USMNT forward Charlie Davies selecting seeds for each of the six groups. The three Western Conference seeds were determined by the two teams who met in the 2019 MLS Western Conference finals – Seattle Sounders, and LAFC. Real Salt Lake completed the field by virtue of being the next highest ranked team in the 2019 Western Conference regular season standings.

Representatives from the three seeded teams then selected balls.

FC Dallas was the first team drawn, followed shortly after by Vancouver Whitecaps and the San Jose Earthquakes. The three group games will count towards the regular season standings. This also means that FC Dallas potentially misses at least one of its longer away trips when the season does resume after the tournament.

Head Coach Luchi Gonzalez told 105.3FM’s K&C Masterpiece that the team’s departure to Orlando would be decided once the draw was made depending on the opponent and schedule.

Teams can report to ESPN Wide World of Sports from June 24, up to a week before their opening game.