Solar SC leads the way in US YNT call-ups

The end of February leads into another round of call-ups to the youth national teams with Solar SC providing five players to the US national teams.

Samantha Meza headlines with her call-up to the US U-20 WNT for the upcoming Concacaf U-20 Women’s Championship. The North Carolina commit was named in Laura Harvey’s team as the second most experienced forward behind Sophia Smith, who was recently drafted by the Portland Thorns and a part of the first senior national team camp of 2020. Meza will go up against FC Dallas’ Reyna Reyes and Dallas Kicks’ Belerica Oquendo.

A Mexico U-20 regular, Reyes recorded three goals and an assist in her freshman season at the University of Alabama, and was named to the All-SEC First Team. Oquendo, now at TCU, is one of the senior members of the Puerto Rican U-20 side having already gained five caps for Las Boricuas’ senior team.

The tournament begins in the Dominican Republic on Saturday morning with the US taking on Cuba at 2pm. Reyna and Oquendo will go toe-to-toe on the second day as Mexico and Puerto Rico play on Sunday at 2pm. The full schedule can be found here.

The US U-17s have the attacking trio that thrust Solar to a national championship as Alexis Missimo, Trinity Byars, and Jaedyn Shaw take on England later today in Florida, and again on Saturday. The trio have scored a combined 51 goals in just 16 games in the U-17 USSDA this season.

Another Solar scorer getting national team attention is Tyler Isgrig. 23 goals in 16 games with Solar’s U-16 team has thrust the Arlington native into a trip to England for a UEFA development tournament.