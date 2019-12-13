SMU’s Eddie Munjoma named First Team All-American

FC Dallas Academy graduate and current standout SMU outside back Eddie Munjona has been named a First Team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches. Munjoma was previously named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and was a Semifinalist for the MAC Herman Trophy.

Munjoma scored 12 goals and added 8 assists for the Mustangs this season. His 12 goals was SMU’s second-highest total and are a remarkable number for an outside back. Munjoma is the 17th Pony to be named to the First Team.

Munjoma has taken part in the FC Dallas summer college camps and is Homegrown eligible. With his fantastic senior season at SMU, he now tops my lists of college Homegrown signing candidates.

Additionally SMU’s Gabriel Costa was named a Third Team All-American. Costa scored 8 goals for SMU this year with 9 assists.

SMU defender Eddie Munjoma (12) dribbles and looks downfield in the first half of the NCAA Soccer Tournament round of 16 game between SMU and UCF at Westcott Field.

On the Women’s side, Ally Watt from Texas A&M and Kirsten Davis from Texas Tech were named First Team All-Americans, FC Dallas Women’s Madison Haley named a 2nd Team All-American, and Texas Tech’s Cassie Hiatt and Texas’ Julia Grosso were named to the Third Team.

In DII soccer, FCD Academy grad Santiago Agudelo from Fort Hayes State, and formally of Richland College, was named Third Team All-American. Maggie Scales of Dallas Baptist was named a First Team All-American.

Side note: Agudelo has scored an astounding 42 goals in 39 games at Fort Hayes State in two seasons.

Richland College also continued its DIII Junior College domination with two First Team All-Americans: Mariano Fazio and Henry Sach. Pablo Cubas was named a Second Team All-American.

The Thunderducks of Richland College hoist their 8th NJCAA Division III National Championship. (Courtesy NJCAA)