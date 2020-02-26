Six FC Dallas players named to olympic qualifying rosters

The preliminary rosters for the Concacaf Olympic Qualifying tournament have been announced with ten players who have played soccer in the Metroplex named, and seven of those with the USMNT.

Former Dallas Burn star, Jason Kreis, submitted a 50-player roster that contains four current FC Dallas players, two further FC Dallas academy graduates, and one other player from DFW.

Paxton Pomykal, Reggie Cannon, Brandon Servania, and Jesus Ferreira are named in the largest contingent from a single club, along with former FCD Homegrown Chris Richards (Bayern Munich) and would-be Homegrown Chris Cappis (Hobro IK). New York City FC’s Keaton Parks was also named. Parks came up through the Liverpool Warriors system which has now affiliated as BVB International Academy Texas.

“We’re confident that each of the 50 players on this list can help us qualify for the Olympics,” US U-23 MNT head coach Kreis said of the provisional roster. “Through conversations with Gregg, Brian and Earnie, we’ve identified the players that we think will be available to us in Mexico. We continue to have conversations with all the players’ clubs as we face the difficult task of selecting a final 20-man roster from this pool of 50.”

Canada names FC Dallas defender Callum Montgomery to its preliminary roster, while Haiti name both North Texas SC’s Ronaldo Damus and former NTSC midfielder Bicou Bissainthe.

The rosters will be cut to 20 players by March 10 ahead of the start of the tournament on March 20.

The US will be in Group A along with hosts Mexico, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic. Montgomery could meet his fellow USL League One champions as Canada is in Group B with Haiti, Honduras, and El Salvador.

Two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals, with both finalists qualifying for August’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.