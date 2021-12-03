Six FC Dallas academy products called up to USMNT

A rare US Men’s National Team game outside of the FIFA international windows sees a largely domestic roster dominated by FC Dallas academy products for the early edition of ‘Camp Cupcake’.

Gregg Berhalter named six academy products highlighted by a first camp invite to Jonathan Gomez and a recall for Bryan Reynolds.

Jonathan Gomez rushes upfield with Greenville’s Evan Lee in pursuit in the USL League One Final won by North Texas SC, October 19, 2019.(@CMARCHO | Craig Marcho / 3rd Degree)

Gomez recorded 10 goals and two assists in his second season with USL Championship outfit, Louisville City. The 18-year-old came through the FC Dallas academy along with older brother Johan. The pair won the USL League One championship with North Texas SC, but opted not to sign professional contracts with the Frisco club. Johan plies his trade in the German third tier after a stint in Portugal, while the newly called-up USMNT left back will begin his European adventure with Real Sociedad in the January transfer window.

Bryan Reynolds makes his return to the USMNT setup following his first cap in March. Minutes have been difficult to come by for the Fort Worth native with a single start in the UEFA Europa Conference League following two 90th minute substitute appearances under Jose Mourinho this year. With talk of a loan in the new year, time with the national team may serve Reynolds well.

Ricardo Pepi and Jesus Ferreira retain their places in the attack for the friendly with Bosnia and Herzegovina and are joined by another current teammate.

Justin Che is one of twelve uncapped players but was previously on the bench for the Yanks’ friendly with Switzerland back in May.

Colorado’s Kellyn Acosta completes the set of USMNT call-ups, having only missed one game for Berhalter’s team through the year. The former FC Dallas midfielder caps off a season in which he won the Western Conference regular-season title for the second time in his career alongside a teammate from the last time he achieved that feat in 2016.

Walker Zimmerman also gets the nod, days after becoming only the third player to win Major League Soccer’s Defender of the Year award in back-to-back seasons. The Georgia native began his professional career in North Texas after being drafted out of Furman in 2013.

One further FC Dallas relation could make an appearance as reports have emerged that Luchi Gonzalez is in talks to join the USMNT coaching staff following Nico Estevez’s departure to fill Gonzalez’s previous spot at FC Dallas. Buzz Carrick confirmed that the former FC Dallas Academy Director and Head Coach is in discussions with US Soccer on this week’s 3rd Degree Podcast.

The lengthy camp begins in Carson, CA on Monday, December 6 ahead of the friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, December 18. The 7:15 CST game will be broadcast on FS1, UniMas, and TUDN.

DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (Club; Caps/Goals):

GOALKEEPERS (3): John Pulskamp (Sporting Kansas City; 0/0), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 12/0)

DEFENDERS (11): George Bello (Atlanta United; 5/0), Justin Che (FC Dallas; 0/0), Jonathan Gomez (Louisville City; 0/0), Kobi Henry (Orange County SC; 0/0), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution; 1/0), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United; 0/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 21/3), Kevin Paredes (D.C. United; 0/0), Bryan Reynolds (Roma/ITA; 1/0), Auston Trusty (Colorado Rapids; 0/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 22/2)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 44/2), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids; 0/0), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA; 2/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 29/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 15/0)

FORWARDS (7): Taylor Booth (Bayern Munich II/GER; 0/0), Caden Clark (New York Red Bulls; 0/0), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 0/0), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 4/2), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 39/10), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas; 6/3), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew; 65/14)