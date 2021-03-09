Sidekicks make playoffs for first time in 6 Seasons

For the very first time under coach Simon Bozas’ reign, the first time since the 2014-15 season, the Dallas Sidekicks are going to the MASL playoffs.

You may be wondering how a team in last place with a 1-7 record could ever qualify for the playoffs, and you’re right to be a bit skeptical. It’s basically qualifying for the playoffs on a technicality, in that, with only 7 teams playing this season, all 7 are making the playoffs.

This season’s playoff format is a bit unusual. The regular season champion receives a bye to the semi-finals, with the 2 and 3 seeds both picking their opponents from the remaining four teams. The two teams not selected will then play each other.

The first round will consist of a two-leg series, with a 15-minute mini-game tiebreaker if necessary, followed by 10-minute golden goal overtime periods until a winner emerges.

The winning teams will advance to the semi-finals, to be held at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO.

The regular-season champs will then select their semi-final opponent, with the two remaining teams playing each other. Again, the teams will play a two-leg series, with Game 1 taking place on April 1, and Game 2 on April 3, along with any necessary tiebreakers.

The 2021 MASL Finals will be held at one of two possible arenas, depending on which teams make the championship finals. If it’s two West Coast teams (Tacoma, San Diego, Ontario), the finals will be held at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. If any other team makes the finals (Dallas, Kansas City, St. Louis, Florida), the finals will be held at Family Arena in St. Charles, MO.

As it stands, Dallas can finish no better than 5th, assuming they win their three remaining games, both Tacoma and San Diego lose their remaining games, and Tacoma beats San Diego. Dallas would tie with Tacoma in the standings but win the tiebreaker on their head-to-head record, thanks to their win against Tacoma on February 6.

The Sidekicks have three more regular season games before the playoffs, playing away to St. Louis on March 12, away to Kansas City on March 14, and hosting San Diego on March 20.

The Dallas Sidekicks celebrate a goal against Kansas City Comets, February 2021. (Courtesy Dallas Sidekicks)