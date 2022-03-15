Servania pens new three year deal

FC Dallas has resigned Brandon Servania to a new three year contract with a team option for the 2025 season.

The Homegrown midfielder celebrated his 23rd birthday on Saturday with his 50th appearance for FC Dallas in all competitions, having starred in Dallas’ Homegrown midfield since beating Bryan Acosta out for the starting eight role back in August.

Have yourself a week, Brandon 👏



We have signed Homegrown midfielder Brandon Servania to a new three-year contract with a club option for the 2025 season. — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) March 15, 2022

FC Dallas has regularly rewarded the progress of Homegrown players with new contracts. Most notably with Jesus Ferreira signing a new Designated Player contract in the offseason that is reported to be in the region of $2m per year.

Servania’s base salary at the last MLS Players’ Association release was $230,400. His previous deal was due to expire at the end of the 2022 season after FC Dallas exercised its team option in November 2021.