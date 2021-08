FC Dallas’ Szabolcs Schön was named to the MLS Team of the Week for week 18 with defender Ryan Hollingshead on the bench for their play during the 2-0 win against Austin FC on Saturday, Aug. 7.

The selection was Schön’s first Team of the Week honor and Hollingshead’s third bench (fourth overall) of the season.

Schön, 20, tallied two assists in the win against Austin, assisting Hollingshead in the 50th minute and Jesús Ferreira in the 63rd minute.