Schon called up for March FIFA window

FC Dallas winger Szabolcs Schon has been called up to the Hungarian national team for two friendly international games.

The Magyars host Serbia in Budapest on Thursday, March 24 before heading to Belfast to face Northern Ireland on Tuesday, March 29. The two games are in preparation for a tough UEFA Nations League campaign, where Hungary were drawn against England, Germany, and Italy.

The 21-year-old winger has yet to feature for FC Dallas in 2022, missing the latter part of preseason with a calf injury. Schon did make the bench for the defeat in New England, but once again dropped out of the game day roster for the weekend’s win over Nashville SC.

Schon has eight caps for Hungary, including two appearances at Euro 2020.