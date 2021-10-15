Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

Ryan Hollingshead fined for public criticism of MLS

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Ryan Hollingshead fined for public criticism of MLS

Major League Soccer today announced that FC Dallas defender Ryan Hollingshead has been fined an undisclosed amount for his comments regarding the officiating following Dallas’ match against Minnesota United FC on October 2.

