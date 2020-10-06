Ronaldo Damus named USL League One Player of the Week

North Texas Soccer Club forward Ronaldo Damus has been named USL League One Player of the Week for his performance in the 3-0 victory over Fort Lauderdale CF on Saturday. Goalkeeper Carlos Avilez and left back Derek Waldeck were also named to the USL-1 Team of the Week.

Damus scored two goals and one assist. It’s the first Team of the Week appearance of the season for Damus.

Avilez made five saves in the clean sheet. eek’s Best XI for the first time. Waldeck notched an assist and was 48 for 53 passing.

Week 12's squad presented by @CleerAudio: — USL League One (@USLLeagueOne) October 6, 2020