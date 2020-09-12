Roja League returns with winter schedule

The Roja League has announced a new schedule of play over the winter that has been branded Roja League Invierno. Play will begin in late November and run through early January with eight teams.

Currently on the league website, six teams are listed. Returning from last year are Inocentes FC, Denton Diablos FC, Denton Diablos Estudiantes, Irving FC, and Fort Worth Vaqueros. New to the league is Premier Legends. That leaves the league short two teams from the stated eight.

Missing from the team list this winter are last years participants NTX Rayados.

@LeagueRoja is back for a winter season, and we're calling it #invierno! Join us and catch some top level #DFWsoccer right here in DFW. For only $50 you get access to all games, get your season pass at https://t.co/VMrJTMrBvU pic.twitter.com/Fscvv0ZJFK — The Roja League (@LeagueRoja) September 10, 2020