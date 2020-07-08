Roja League returns tonight

It is Wednesday, my dudes, and if you’ve been paying attention to your local 3rd Degree, it’s time for Matchday #2 of the Roja League!

Tonight features three more games among some of the top semi-pro teams in the Metroplex, split between Denton and Fort Worth.

Leading things off this evening, Diablos Estudiantes host Irving FC at 6 p.m., followed by Denton Diablos hosting future USOC opponents NTX Rayados at 8 p.m. For Diablos Estudiantes, this is a solid chance to stay on top of the league, while Irving are looking to make up for their narrow loss to Rayados last weekend. Game 2 gets interesting, as Rayados and the senior Denton Diablos were drawn together for the opening round of the (still-postponed) 2020 US Open Cup. This will be the first competitive match between the two, and could prove clairvoyant for future Open Cup success.

In Fort Worth, the Vaqueros host Inocentes FC at 7.30 p.m. at Martin Field, in what has been branded as the Cowtown Clasico. The top two teams in Fort Worth compete in different leagues and have yet to play each other in a competitive match, so this game serves as an unofficial city championship out West.

Tickets are still available at $10 from the Roja League website for both the Estudiantes/Irving and Cowtown Clasico matches. Diablos vs Rayados has already officially sold out.

The Roja League continues on Saturday, June 11, with another full slate of games.