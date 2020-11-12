Categories Denton Diablos, Diablos Estudiantes, Fort Worth Vaqueros, NPSL, UPSL

Roja League Invierno schedule announced – tickets on sale

The Roja League has announced the complete Invierno schedule and tickets are now on sale. The Roja League Invierno – the winter version of the Roja League – will feature 8 teams in this 2020 season.

This winter Invierno season kicks off on November 28th ends on January 2nd with playoffs to follow. The Semifinals are on January 6th and the Invierno Final will take place on January 9th of 2021.

Every team will play seven games in a balanced schedule with the top four teams qualifying for TRL Invierno playoffs in early January.

Season Seats are available at www.therojaleague.com. For only $50, local soccer fans can attend all The Roja League games while supporting Local Soccer. Individual Tickets are available at tickets.therojaleague.com.

Participating Teams

TeamLeague
Denton DiablosNPSL
Denton EstudiantesCollege Players
Foro 360 PROUPSL
Fort Worth VaquerosNPSL
FC HarringtonUPSL
Inocentes FCUPSL
Irving FCNPSL
Premier LegendsCollege Players

The Roja League Invierno Schedule


Matchday One – Saturday, November 28th

MatchupTimeLocation
Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Irving FC3 pmTexas Wesleyan Martin Field
Denton Estudiantes vs Foro 360 *2 pmTexas Woman’s University Soccer Field
Denton Diablos vs FC Harrington *4 pmTexas Woman’s University Soccer Field
Inocentes FC vs Premier Legends7:30 pmFort Worth Polytech High School
* Double Header

Matchday Two – Saturday, December 5th

MatchupTimeLocation
Denton Diablos vs Denton Estudiantes4 pmTexas Woman’s University Soccer Field
Inocentes FC vs Irving FC7:30Fort Worth Polytech High School
FC Harrington vs Premier Legends *6 pmForo Soccer Club
Foro 360 PRO vs Fort Worth Vaqueros *8 pmForo Soccer Club
* Double Header

Matchday Three – Saturday, December 12th

MatchupTimeLocation
FC Harrington vs Irving FC *2 pmTexas Wesleyan University Martin Field
Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Inocentes FC *4 pmTexas Wesleyan University Martin Field
Denton Estudiantes vs Premier Legends *2 pmTexas Woman’s University Soccer Field
Denton Diablos vs Foro 360 PRO *4 pmTexas Woman’s University Soccer Field
* Double Header

Matchday Four – Wednesday, December 16th

MatchupTimeLocation
Denton Estudiantes vs Irving FC +7 pmFort Worth Gateway Park Turf Fields
FC Harrington vs Fort Worth Vaqueros +7 pmFort Worth Gateway Park Turf Fields
Denton Diablos vs Premier Legends +Fort Worth Gateway Park Turf Fields
Inocentes FC vs Foro 360 PRO8 pmFort Worth Polytech High School
+ Side by Side Triple Header

Matchday Five – Saturday, December 19th

MatchupTimeLocation
Denton Diablos vs Irving FC *2 pmFort Worth Gateway Park
Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Denton Estudiantes *4 pmFort Worth Gateway Park
Inocentes FC vs FC Harrington7:30 pmFort Worth Polytech High School
Foro 360 PRO vs Premier Legends7 pmForo Sports Club
* Double Header

Matchday Six – Saturday, December 26th

MatchupTimeLocation
Inocentes FC vs Denton Estudiantes *2 pmTexas Wesleyan University Martin Field
Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Denton Diablos *4 pmTexas Wesleyan University Martin Field
Irving FC vs Premier Legends *6 pmForo Sports Club
Foro 360 PRO vs FC Harrington *8 pmForo Sports Club
* Double Headers

Matchday Seven – Saturday, January 2nd

MatchupTimeLocation
Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Premier Legends3 pmTexas Wesleyan University Martin Field
Denton Estudiantes vs FC Harrington *2 pmTexas Woman’s University Soccer Field
Denton Diablos vs Inocentes FC *4 pmTexas Woman’s University Soccer Field
Foro 360 PRO vs Irving FC7 pmForo Sports Club
* Double Header

The Roja League Invierno Playoffs

Semifinals – Wednesday, January 6th

MatchupTimeLocation
1 v 4TBDTBD
2 v 3TBDTBD

Championship – Saturday, January 9th

Semifinal WinnersTBDTBD
The 2020 Roja League Invierno
