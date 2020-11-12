Roja League Invierno schedule announced – tickets on sale

The Roja League has announced the complete Invierno schedule and tickets are now on sale. The Roja League Invierno – the winter version of the Roja League – will feature 8 teams in this 2020 season.

This winter Invierno season kicks off on November 28th ends on January 2nd with playoffs to follow. The Semifinals are on January 6th and the Invierno Final will take place on January 9th of 2021.

Every team will play seven games in a balanced schedule with the top four teams qualifying for TRL Invierno playoffs in early January.

Season Seats are available at www.therojaleague.com. For only $50, local soccer fans can attend all The Roja League games while supporting Local Soccer. Individual Tickets are available at tickets.therojaleague.com.

Participating Teams

Team League Denton Diablos NPSL Denton Estudiantes College Players Foro 360 PRO UPSL Fort Worth Vaqueros NPSL FC Harrington UPSL Inocentes FC UPSL Irving FC NPSL Premier Legends College Players

The Roja League Invierno Schedule



Matchday One – Saturday, November 28th

Matchup Time Location Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Irving FC 3 pm Texas Wesleyan Martin Field Denton Estudiantes vs Foro 360 * 2 pm Texas Woman’s University Soccer Field Denton Diablos vs FC Harrington * 4 pm Texas Woman’s University Soccer Field Inocentes FC vs Premier Legends 7:30 pm Fort Worth Polytech High School * Double Header

Matchday Two – Saturday, December 5th

Matchup Time Location Denton Diablos vs Denton Estudiantes 4 pm Texas Woman’s University Soccer Field Inocentes FC vs Irving FC 7:30 Fort Worth Polytech High School FC Harrington vs Premier Legends * 6 pm Foro Soccer Club Foro 360 PRO vs Fort Worth Vaqueros * 8 pm Foro Soccer Club * Double Header

Matchday Three – Saturday, December 12th

Matchup Time Location FC Harrington vs Irving FC * 2 pm Texas Wesleyan University Martin Field Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Inocentes FC * 4 pm Texas Wesleyan University Martin Field Denton Estudiantes vs Premier Legends * 2 pm Texas Woman’s University Soccer Field Denton Diablos vs Foro 360 PRO * 4 pm Texas Woman’s University Soccer Field * Double Header

Matchday Four – Wednesday, December 16th

Matchup Time Location Denton Estudiantes vs Irving FC + 7 pm Fort Worth Gateway Park Turf Fields FC Harrington vs Fort Worth Vaqueros + 7 pm Fort Worth Gateway Park Turf Fields Denton Diablos vs Premier Legends + Fort Worth Gateway Park Turf Fields Inocentes FC vs Foro 360 PRO 8 pm Fort Worth Polytech High School + Side by Side Triple Header

Matchday Five – Saturday, December 19th

Matchup Time Location Denton Diablos vs Irving FC * 2 pm Fort Worth Gateway Park Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Denton Estudiantes * 4 pm Fort Worth Gateway Park Inocentes FC vs FC Harrington 7:30 pm Fort Worth Polytech High School Foro 360 PRO vs Premier Legends 7 pm Foro Sports Club * Double Header

Matchday Six – Saturday, December 26th

Matchup Time Location Inocentes FC vs Denton Estudiantes * 2 pm Texas Wesleyan University Martin Field Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Denton Diablos * 4 pm Texas Wesleyan University Martin Field Irving FC vs Premier Legends * 6 pm Foro Sports Club Foro 360 PRO vs FC Harrington * 8 pm Foro Sports Club * Double Headers

Matchday Seven – Saturday, January 2nd

Matchup Time Location Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Premier Legends 3 pm Texas Wesleyan University Martin Field Denton Estudiantes vs FC Harrington * 2 pm Texas Woman’s University Soccer Field Denton Diablos vs Inocentes FC * 4 pm Texas Woman’s University Soccer Field Foro 360 PRO vs Irving FC 7 pm Foro Sports Club * Double Header

The Roja League Invierno Playoffs

Semifinals – Wednesday, January 6th

Matchup Time Location 1 v 4 TBD TBD 2 v 3 TBD TBD

Championship – Saturday, January 9th

Semifinal Winners TBD TBD

The Roja League Invierno kicks off on Nov 28th with Matchday One when Fort Worth Vaqueros hosts Irving FC, Inocentes FC hosts Premier Legends & a Denton Doubleheader with Diablos 🆚️ FC Harrington & Estudiantes 🆚️ Foro PRO 360. Full Invierno Schedule at https://t.co/KVgNN9ymyL pic.twitter.com/q7HC5pxqKu — The Roja League (@LeagueRoja) November 12, 2020

The 2020 Roja League Invierno