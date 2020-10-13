Roja League announces 8th Invierno Team, field of 8 set for winter season

The Roja League has announced the 8th and final participating team for the upcoming Invierno season: Foro 360 Pro. Of the 8 announced teams, 5 return from the summer season, joining 3 new participants.

Returning are Denton Diablos and Fort Worth Vaqueros from the NPSL’s Lone Star Conference, the Denton college-age side Diablos Estudiantes, and the UPSL’s Irving FC and Inocentes FC.

New teams joining the Roja League for this winter are 01 Premier Legends, a 2001-birth youth team, and UPSL members Foro SC and FC Harrington.

NTX Rayados will not be participating.

Foro SC and FC Harrington have emerged as the top UPSL sides in the Metroplex, with Harrington winning promotion to the league’s top division in the fall of 2019 and winning the conference in the Spring 2020 season, and Foro SC taking the same title in 2019.

01 Premier Legends are an interesting side, operating as a local youth team for kids born in 2001. Among their many notable alumni we find both Imanol Almaguer and Kevin Bonilla, currently playing for North Texas SC in USL1.

The season begins the week of Thanksgiving, with the first matches expected the weekend of November 28.

